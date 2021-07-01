Ayda Field and Robbie Williams are couple goals during romantic Paris trip The couple have been married for ten years

Ayda Field is currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Paris with husband Robbie Williams, as well as their four children and Ayda's mum, Gwen.

MORE: Robbie Williams just underwent a very dramatic transformation

Ayda has been sharing plenty of pictures from her holiday, including one with Robbie as they posed in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower – and the couple looked so in love.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robbie Williams surprises wife Ayda Field with beautiful birthday serenade

The mum-of-four was beaming in the snap, as she wore a beautiful tan unicorn shirt that was paired with some fashionable sunglasses.

Her husband appeared to be the polar opposite as he grimaced for the photo, but given the couple's fun relationship, we're certain Robbie was having a great time.

The Candy singer rocked a beige waterproof coat, as well as some sunglasses and a white cap.

She captioned the snap: "@robbiewilliams Right here in this photo… #myhappyplace #paris #jaideuxamours #abientot AWxx."

The pair are enjoying some time in Paris

Fans fell in love with the dreamy photo, and shared plenty of heart emojis in the comments.

Ayda's fashion choices also won plaudits with her followers, as one wrote: "BTW, I love your blouse," and former Loose Women star Andrea McLean added: "I recognise that gorgeous shirt."

Many others noted Robbie's muted expression, as one joked: "Robbie doesn't look like it's his happy place," and a second posted: "He seems beyond thrilled."

MORE: Ayda Field melts hearts with rare photo of son Charlie

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's daughter Coco melts hearts with reaction to sweet serenade

A third even compared the Rock DJ singer's attire to the Pet Shop Boys.

Ayda has shared plenty of snaps from her Paris vacation

The family have been enjoying their time in Paris, and during the time away, Ayda shared a beautiful video that showed just how close her bond is with her children.

In the adorable clip, Ayda's youngest daughter, Coco, two, ran up to her mother as they walked down a Parisian path, and the doting mum scooped her into her arms.

Ayda is also the mother to daughter Teddy, eight, Charlie, six and baby boy Beau, one.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.