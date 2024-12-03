Christina Haack's major post-split makeover continues as she moves to finalize bitter divorce

Christina Haack is having a tumultuous year, as she goes through her acrimonious split from husband Josh Hall. As she undergoes a number of personal changes, the property developer is also changing up her appearance with a major transformation.

The Christina On The Coast star has been going through the slow and grueling process of removing her tattoos, as she revealed she was on her fourth round, working with plastic surgeon Dr Jonathan Zelken.

© @thechristinahall Instagram Christina is removing all tattoos from her relationship with Josh

She shared a photo of her left wrist bandaged to show the removal process. Notably, Christina got the tattoo in November 2021 when she was engaged to Josh and visiting him. While little is known about what the tattoo was, fans speculated that it held a special meaning linked to her relationship.

Christina is divorcing Joshua Hall

Christina first attracted attention for her tattoo removal process back in July when she shared a clip of herself undergoing the process on her wedding ring finger.

© Instagram Christina Hall and Josh Hall

The former couple split that same month following nearly three years of marriage, with Josh citing "irreconcilable differences."

The star has since hired A-List divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who has previously represented the likes of Angelina Jolie, Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner and Maria Shriver. She is also going by her maiden name, Haack, instead of by her married surname, Hall.

© Instagram The HGTV star shared a cryptic message on social media

Since their separation, Christina and Josh have traded barbs over social media. Keen to make it clear that she's happily single, Christina took to social media as she put up her Christmas tree to announce: "There are still good men left…"

© @thechristinahall Instagram Christina is making it clear she's happy to be single

"One of them right here single handedly hoisted this 11 foot tree into my home," she added, tagging the friend to show her appreciation. This isn't the first time the TV show host has made a dig at her soon-to-be ex-husband.

She previously told Entertainment Tonight of their divorce: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything."

© Getty Images Christina has spoken openly about their split

She added: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

Meanwhile, Josh responded to the publicity their divorce was attracting, calling for privacy amid "something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for."

"I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever," he wrote in a statement.

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are," he continued.