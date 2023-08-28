Joe Manganiello makes surprising change to appearance with massive tattoo after Sofia Vergara split – photo

One month after their announced divorce, the Magic Mike actor, 46, is entering his new single era with brand new ink

There has been a lot of change in Joe Manganiello's life of late, and he just made one of them as permanent as it gets.

The Hollywood heartthrob, 46, has largely laid low since news broke that he and wife Sofia Vergara were divorcing, which they confirmed in a statement to Page Six on July 17.

The couple were married for seven years prior to their split, and in their announcement last month, they said: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Now Joe is focused on this new phase of his life, and has commemorated it with a massive tattoo.

Earlier this week, tattoo artist Ruben Malayan took to Instagram that none other than the Magic Mike actor as his latest client.

He shared a photo of Joe's brand new ink on his account, where the newly-single actor is showing a huge new tattoo that runs through his forearm, the word "angel" written out in Armenian script calligraphy.

© Instagram Joe showed off his new ink, and his pup made a special appearance!

"My latest work, so far largest in scale Հրեշտակ (Angel) for @joemanganiello who I am sure will wear it with pride!" the tattoo artist wrote in his caption.

Ruben then added in Armenian: "Բարով մաշես," which translates to: "Wear it in good health."

© Getty Joe and Sofia split earlier this summer

Fans of both Joe and his tattoo artist commended the new ink, and wrote in the comments section under the post: "Beautiful work," and: "You are the best," as well as: "Wow that is so amazing," plus another fan added: "That is awesome!!!! Best placement."

Also notable in the photo? An appearance from Joe and Sofia's sweet chihuahua Bubbles, sitting on his dad's lap. The former couple appear to still be co-parenting the pup, who has made appearances in both of his parents' social media accounts since news of their split.

© Getty The actor, pictured above filming in New Jersey in June, always has Bubbles with him

Joe and Sofia first met at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2014, when Sofia was still with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb.

© Getty The former couple tied the knot in 2015 after a year of dating

A photo from the annual event of the True Blood alum checking out Sofia went viral shortly after, and he himself has shared it on his Instagram.

The two got engaged six months after they first started dating, on Christmas Eve in 2014, to much fanfare. They tied the knot on November 22, 2015 in Palm Beach, Florida.

