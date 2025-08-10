Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Paul Hollywood issues urgent plea over 'shocking' attack
Paul Hollywood issues urgent plea over 'shocking' attack

The Great British Bake Off judge issued the plea on Instagram

Abby Allen
TV writer
4 minutes ago
Paul Hollywood has issued an urgent plea for information after his brother allegedly suffered a shocking attack on Friday night.

Taking to Instagram, Paul, 59, shared a statement written by Merseyside Police.

The post read: "We are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Leasowe last night, Friday 8 August."

It continued: "The man, who is in his 50s, was walking his dog on Links View Playing fields, near to Shackleton Road, at around 7.10pm when his dog and another dog, which was being walked by another male, began barking at each other.

"The dogs were separated by the other male who became irate. As the man walked away, he was approached from behind and punched to the floor by the male. 

"He was then kicked in the face and back before the male made off. The man suffered injuries to his back and face and was taken to hospital for treatment."

In his caption on Instagram, Paul wrote: "If you have information regarding this attack on Friday night, the person in question who was attacked is my brother Lee. 

He signed it off: "Any information please follow details above. Thank you."

Fans offer support 

Fans have taken to the comments of the post to offer their support to the Great British Bake Off presenter and his family. 

Four people in the bake off tent © Channel 4
Paul judges The Great British Bake Off with Lady Caroline Waldegrave, alongside hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding

"Absolutely shocking, I have family who live in the area so will share with them. I know they walk their dogs in the playing fields," said one user, while another wrote: "Oh my goodness, absolutely shocking. I do hope they catch this guy and wishing your brother a speedy recovery." 

An investigation by the police in Merseyside is underway, and witness and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the meantime.  

What have the police said?

Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: "This was a nasty and unprovoked assault which left the man needing hospital treatment.

The Met policeman from behind© Getty
An investigation by the Merseyside police is underway

"We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Links View Playing fields or Shackleton Road at around 7pm last night who heard or saw the incident or saw the male leaving the area to contact us."

Anyone with information has been directed to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X, Merseyside Police Contact Centre, or on Facebook.

Witnesses or anyone with information have also been advised to visit their website at https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101, quoting incident reference 25000654914.

