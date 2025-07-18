Tina Knowles enjoys the Cowboy Carter tour with this surprise celebrity guest

Tina Knowles has been consistently following and enjoying her daughter Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour, and recently a surprise celebrity joined in on the festivities.

The author took to her social media page to share a plethora of pictures that she took during the show, with one being alongside an unexpected guest.

She captioned the sweet shots: "Had a blast with all of these beautiful ladies the other night!" One of the "beautiful ladies" just so happened to be Missy Elliott who attended the concert alongside Tina.

In the sweet picture Missy was seen wearing a black cowboy hat, a black sweatshirt that reads "Give," a silver chain with her face on it, and hoop earrings. Tina kept it simple with a black long-sleeve shirt, black cowboy hat, jeans, and her signature red lipstick and wavy hair.

© Getty Images Tina Knowles consistently attends most dates of the Cowboy Carter tour

Beyonce may now be rapping on her popular song "Spaghetti," however there was a time in her young career that she felt uncertain about rapping, therefore, the then-16-year-old asked Missy for her honest feedback.

© WireImage Missy Elliott watched the Cowboy Carter Tour alongside Tina

Missy recalled to The Guardian: "I said: 'Hey [Beyonce], I want you to rap a little bit.' And she was like: 'Miss, if I sound crazy, don't put this out!' And I said: 'Trust me, B, I'm not gonna allow you to sound crazy.' She went in there and now she's rapping better than me!"

The "Diva" singer passed Missy's test and was featured on her track "Nothing Out There for Me," in 2002. Regardless of Beyonce's beginner nerves at the time, Missy always knew that the young artist was special and that her career was promising.

© Getty Images Besides Missy, Teyana Taylor also showed support for Beyonce at the concert

Missy shared: "It wasn't that Beyoncé came in and was loud or 'Look at me, I'm gonna be the star.' She was very sweet. But when she went in the booth, that's when I knew."

Besides Missy's surprise appearance at the concert, Teyana Taylor also joined the group. The artist wore a cowboy hat with a blue top with white stars, denim jeans with embellished red detailing on the bottom, red boots, and a cut-up top with a plunging neckline, which showed off the singer's toned abs.

© Getty Images Tina also loves showing support to her granddaughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter on stage

Teyana has choreographed Beyonce's "Ring The Alarm" music video and she also appeared in Jay-Z's video "Blue Magic." The singer shared with Allure that Beyonce has been a big part of her career. She expressed: "Beyoncé's been a supporter of mine. She pretty much watched me grow up."

The dancer dotingly refers to the power couple as "Aunt Bey and Uncle Hov," therefore she attended the concert to show love and support right back to Beyonce.