Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO offers 'heartbreaking' update as she discusses time apart

Bunnie XO has opened up on the time she has been spending away from her husband Jelly Roll.

On a new episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie - real name Alyssa DeFord - discussed comments she had received that claimed she was never pictured with her husband anymore.

In response, the podcaster shared that she has been busy "trying to make a baby" and that her husband is bringing "home the bacon".

"Somebody said the other day, 'They used to always be together. Now you never see them together,'" she began. "I'm like, do you guys not know [that] for the past six months I've been trying to make a baby? Like, my husband has to work to [expletive] bring home the bacon."

Bunnie Xo offers glimpse into IVF journey

She continued: "Luckily, I have the luxury of being able to work from home. So he doesn't. He has to make appearances. But I literally have been on IVF meds for [expletive] six months and going through heartbreak and [expletive] so much [expletive]."

Country superstar Jelly Roll - real name Jason - and his wife have made no secret of their desire to have their first child together.

They began the process of IVF in 2024 and had hoped to implant by February 2025, however it seems the process took a harder toll than they hoped.

There are several steps in the IVF process, all of which can fail at any stage, including the retrieval of eggs, their fertilization, the transfer into a uterus, and a pregnancy test to confirm if transfer was successful.

© FilmMagic Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend 60th Academy of Country Music Awards

In June 2025 the 44-year-old shared a video that hinted at a huge update.

"When you just got the call you've been waiting on for 5 months since this IVF journey started," Bunnie wrote across a video, which featured her visibly emotional while she talked on the phone.

© Getty Images for CMA Jelly Roll and Bunnie have been undergoing IVF

"All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, 'Here,'" she added, captioning the video: "Praise Jesus."

The video was not a pregnancy announcement.

© Getty Images for Stagecoach Jelly on stage with his daughter Bailee and wife Bunnie

Bunnie hosts her own podcast and a year prior had told listeners that the pair made the decision earlier in 2024 when she told her husband, 40, that she realized she had two goals left to accomplish: "raise a baby and garden."

Although apprehensive at first about how Jelly would feel, he was receptive to the idea: "J was like…I would love to have a baby with you.'"

Bunnie is a stepmom to Jelly Roll's two kids from his previous relationships; daughter Bailee Ann, 16, whom they share full custody of, and son Noah, eight, who is kept out of the spotlight.