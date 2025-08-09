Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO offers 'heartbreaking' update as she discusses time apart
Subscribe
Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO offers 'heartbreaking' update as she discusses time apart
Jelly Roll attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie XO offers 'heartbreaking' update as she discusses time apart

Bunnie, 44, is stepmom to Jelly's two children

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
1 hour ago
Share this:

Bunnie XO has opened up on the time she has been spending away from her husband Jelly Roll.

On a new episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie - real name Alyssa DeFord - discussed comments she had received that claimed she was never pictured with her husband anymore.

In response, the podcaster shared that she has been busy "trying to make a baby" and that her husband is bringing "home the bacon".

"Somebody said the other day, 'They used to always be together. Now you never see them together,'" she began. "I'm like, do you guys not know [that] for the past six months I've been trying to make a baby? Like, my husband has to work to [expletive]  bring home the bacon."

Bunnie Xo offers glimpse into IVF journey

She continued: "Luckily, I have the luxury of being able to work from home. So he doesn't. He has to make appearances. But I literally have been on IVF meds for [expletive] six months and going through heartbreak and [expletive] so much [expletive]."

Country superstar Jelly Roll - real name Jason - and his wife have made no secret of their desire to have their first child together.

They began the process of IVF in 2024 and had hoped to implant by February 2025, however it seems the process took a harder toll than they hoped.

There are several steps in the IVF process, all of which can fail at any stage, including the retrieval of eggs, their fertilization, the transfer into a uterus, and a pregnancy test to confirm if transfer was successful.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend 60th Academy of Country Music Awards© FilmMagic
Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend 60th Academy of Country Music Awards

In June 2025 the 44-year-old shared a video that hinted at a huge update.

"When you just got the call you've been waiting on for 5 months since this IVF journey started," Bunnie wrote across a video, which featured her visibly emotional while she talked on the phone. 

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo attend night three of The 51st CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024© Getty Images for CMA
Jelly Roll and Bunnie have been undergoing IVF

"All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, 'Here,'" she added, captioning the video: "Praise Jesus."

The video was not a pregnancy announcement.

Jelly Roll, daughter Bailee Ann and wife Bunnie Xo are seen at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival © Getty Images for Stagecoach
Jelly on stage with his daughter Bailee and wife Bunnie

Bunnie hosts her own podcast and a year prior had told listeners that the pair made the decision earlier in 2024 when she told her husband, 40, that she realized she had two goals left to accomplish: "raise a baby and garden."

Although apprehensive at first about how Jelly would feel, he was receptive to the idea: "J was like…I would love to have a baby with you.'"

Bunnie is a stepmom to Jelly Roll's two kids from his previous relationships; daughter Bailee Ann, 16, whom they share full custody of, and son Noah, eight, who is kept out of the spotlight.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Health & Fitness
See more
Read More