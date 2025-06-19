The heartbreaking story behind Jelly Roll's 500-acre Nashville farm

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, have a beautiful home in Nashville, Tennessee, but they are also the proud owners of a 500-acre farm nearby.

The "Need a Favor" singer purchased the large plot of land in 2024, and he and his wife have filled it with animals, including mini-cows, donkeys, a pony, and more.

500-acre farm

The decision to expand their property portfolio was an easy one for the singer, who previously shared the heartbreaking reason behind the purchase.

Last October, Jelly Roll revealed in an emotional video that buying the 500-acre farm was a way to honor his late father, Horace 'Buddy' DeFord, who died of cancer in 2019.

The singer explained how growing up in Antioch, Tennessee, he used to visit his paternal uncle's farm where he learned to ride ATVs and shoot guns.

"I'll never forget, we left there [once] when I was probably 12 years old and I talked to my father about it, said, 'How come we never got a farm?' He said, 'Son, it's probably one of the mistakes I regret the most, is that I didn't buy dirt,'" Jelly Roll explained in the Instagram video.

"He said, 'They're never gonna make no more of it, and if you don't listen to no advice from me, buy dirt. Go get you some land.'"

Explaining that he and his dad "were really close", Jelly Roll was overcome with emotion and began to tear up before he cut the video.

Returning slightly composed, he explained how he and Bunnie Xo bought the land while they were away on his 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour, and the video marked the first time he was seeing it since they closed on the sale.

He continued: "I came home for the first time in a long time. While I was gone, my wife and I, we purchased over 500 acres, and we closed on it when we were gone.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo own a 500-acre farm near their Nashville home

"I have not been able to come to the land since we owned it, y'all. And this is my first time standing on this property as the owner of it."

Jelly Roll began to get emotional again and chastised himself for crying before starting the video over.

© Getty Images Jelly Roll bought the farm to honor his late dad

"I came here today to pray over it," he continued. "I came here today to vision-cast in it. I came here today to just walk barefoot in it.

"And most important, I came here today to pull this phone out of my pocket and look y'all in the eye and say thank you, man. I never would have dreamed that this could have been anything about my story."

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FIR Jelly Roll has a close attachment to his farm

He concluded: "This is not what I expected… I was never brave enough to dream I'd be standing here today. Thank y'all for just changing my life, man.

"Generational curses were broke because of y'all. I'm standing on it. I am standing here breaking a generational curse right now, and I hope that inspires one of y'all to do the same thing."