Travis Kelce's spicy dating 'deal breakers' resurface amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce has been in a relationship with Taylor Swift since 2023, but before her, he had some spicy "deal breakers" when it came to dating.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, shared some personal insight into his dating habits during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2016, which resurfaced on the Drama Diaries Podcast earlier this week.

While on the show to promote his then-dating show, Catching Kelce, where 50 women competed for his affection, Travis revealed that he hoped to be intimate with his partner after the third date.

"Is it a deal breaker if a girl won't sleep with you after the third date?" Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer, 68, asked him.

WATCH: Inside Taylor Swift's high-profile relationships

"The third date," Travis responded. "I feel like that's the breaker right there. Three dates, that's like the one."

Ramona appeared stunned by his answer, and clarified: "If you don't have sex the third date, that's it?"

Backtracking slightly, Travis answered: "I mean, I don't want to say a deal breaker, but it would put some questions in there."

When quizzed on whether he thought "fake boobs" were a "deal breaker," Travis said that he was "all for it" as long as the woman was "confident" and "comfortable."

What was the biggest "deal breaker" for Travis, however, was if a woman didn't "like to give oral sex."

Following his admission, Travis was in an on-and-off relationship with sports journalist Kayla Nicole for five years before they finally split in May 2022.

© Instagram Travis and Taylor have been dating since 2023

He is now part of one of the most talked-about couples in entertainment after he and Taylor went public with their romance in September 2023 when she attended the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Taylor opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game.

© Instagram Travis had some spicy dating 'deal breakers'

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she said.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."

© Instagram Travis and Taylor were dating before they went public at a Chiefs game

In stark contrast to her relationship of over six years with British actor Joe Alwyn, Taylor and Travis have been incredibly public, with the singer attending several Chiefs games each season, as well as frequent dates across the US.

Fans have speculated that it won't be long before Travis proposes to Taylor, and his mom, Donna Kelce, added fuel to the fire in November.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis don't hide their relationship

When asked if Travis is planning to pop the question anytime soon, Donna told Page Six: "Nobody knows that. We will see what happens. You never know."

She added: "I don't give my kids advice. They have everything all settled. They're far more able to make those decisions on their own."