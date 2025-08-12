Adolescence star Erin Doherty confirms romance with new girlfriend

Erin Doherty has found a new leading lady in her life, it has been revealed.

The 33-year-old star, who is famed for her portrayal of Princess Anne in the hit royal drama The Crown, has reportedly struck up a romance with radiographer Sinead Donnelly, 35.

Erin recently gave a glimpse into their relationship by posting a sweet photograph of them on holiday, claims Daily Mail's Richard Eden. In the picture, the duo were seen strolling hand in hand, dressed for a glamorous occasion with each holding a glass of wine.

The snap, which was shared on social media, with the caption: "Take us back to Italy please..."

Erin's split from Sophie Melville

The blossoming romance comes months after it was revealed the actress had parted ways with her long-term girlfriend, Sophie Melville.

© Getty Erin Doherty seen at Wimbledon - believed to be with girlfriend Sinead Donnelly

She had described her relationship with Sophie as one of her "proudest accomplishments" whilst talking to Elizabeth Day on her How To Fail podcast.

She also told Porter in 2022: "She's made me so healthy. I used to sit at home eating a bag of chocolates, and now we have, like, a kale salad."

The former couple first met in 2017 when they starred alongside one another in Alan Ayckbourn's The Divide and posted their first snap on Instagram together two years later.

Erin's love life

During her conversation with Elizabeth Day, the star opened up about coming to terms with her sexuality. Erin noted that it was her "mind-blowing" relationship with a woman at the age of 25 that made her realise she was gay.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for De Erin with her ex Sophie Melville

"It took me a really, really long time to finally get to the point where I was like, 'Oh, I'm gay'," she explained. "I never really was ready to carve out that path for myself, even though, looking back, I always knew that my relationships with men weren't satisfying in that wholehearted way that I wanted them to be.

"I wouldn't change it because it's really made me adore that part and really cherish it."

Her career

Erin shot to international fame playing the no-nonsense Princess Anne in the third and fourth seasons of the popular Netflix show The Crown, earning critical praise for her performance.

© Netflix The actress recently played Briony Ariston in Adolescence

She has since landed roles in Disney+ series A Thousand Blows and the acclaimed Netflix limited series Adolescence.