Erin Doherty steals the show at The Crown premiere with her festive red gown of dreams The actress is set to play Princess Anne in series three of The Crown

On Wednesday night, screen icons Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Colman graced the red carpet at the UK premiere of The Crown series three, ahead of the newest season dropping on Netflix this weekend. And while you think that might be a tough act to follow, Erin Doherty - who is set to play Princess Anne in the upcoming season - managed to steal the show. Stepping out onto the red carpet, the 27-year-old actress sent The Crown fans into meltdown with her bright red Dolce & Gabbana gown and we can't help but think how perfect the festive red dress would be for the upcoming party season, do we have a new style icon on our hands? We think so.

Erin's figure-flattering Dolce and Gabanna gown came with a structured, sleeveless bustier and a sweetheart neckline. The gorgeous red dress showed off the Les Miserables actress's wasit with red ribbon detail and featured a textured tulle skirt. She teamed the dramatic dress with bejewelled silver heels - nothing beats matching a festive red dress with some festive sparkles, take note for Christmas party season, people! If, like us, you are swooning over Erin's Dolce & Gabbana dress, it is currently available on FarFetch for £3,300 which may seem a lot to spend on a dress, but it is Christmas after all. That makes it justifiable, right?

MORE: This is where was The Crown series 3 was filmed

SHOP: £3,300, Dolce & Gabanna at Farfetch

Erin kept the rest of her accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of small diamond stud earrings. The Crown actress similarly went barely there with her beauty look, adding just a healthy flush of natural blush, a glossy pink lip and a flick of winged liner. The brunette beauty also wore her hair pulled back into a neat bun, ensuring her red dress took centre stage.

Out of The Crown gang, Erin was the only one to embrace a pop of colour, but that in no way means she wasn't in good company when it came to stunning gowns. Olivia Colman looked every inch the glamorous Hollywood actress as she donned a classic black fishtail gown by Prada, whilst Helena Bonham Carter rocked a fabulous meshed bodice dress by Ryan Lo, which was adorned with grey and beige feathers. If there's one thing we can be sure of, it's that The Crown ladies take the crown for being one fashionable bunch!

OTHER: Who is Olivia Colman's husband? Everything you need to know

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.