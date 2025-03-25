Adolescence star Erin Doherty splits from long-term girlfriend amid show's success

Erin Doherty has recently made headlines with her latest impactful project, Adolescence, alongside Stephen Graham and 15-year-old Owen Cooper.

Away from the success of the thought-provoking piece, HELLO! understands she has parted ways with her long-term girlfriend, Sophie Melville, and they have been split for some time. The news comes five years after the couple went public with their relationship The pair have also unfollowed each other on social media.

© Getty Erin is dating actress Sophie Melville

Erin, who previously dazzled audiences with her portrayal of Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown, described her relationship with Sophie as one of her "proudest accomplishments" whilst talking to Elizabeth Day on her How To Fail podcast.

She also told Porter in 2022: "She's made me so healthy. I used to sit at home eating a bag of chocolates, and now we have, like, a kale salad."

© Dave Benett/Getty Images Erin and Sophie were both incredibly supportive of each other's careers

How did they meet?

The former couple first met in 2017 when they starred alongside one another in Alan Ayckbourn's The Divide and posted their first snap on Instagram together two years later.

According to Porter, the couple bought a home together in South London and lived there with their dog, Free.

© Getty Images The couple met whilst starring in Alan Ayckbourn's The Divide in 2017

Sophie has found major success on stage, her breakout role being Iphigenia in Splott at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff. She has also made numerous TV appearances, including in British drama The Way, The Chelsea Detective, and Call the Midwife.

Despite both being actresses, Erin assured Porter that there was never any competition and that they were incredibly supportive of each other. "When a self-tape audition comes in, both of us are like, 'Let’s drop everything and get it done,'" she said, adding that they "don’t go up for the same roles."

Erin's love life

During her conversation with Elizabeth Day, Erin opened up about coming to terms with her sexuality.

The actress noted that it was her "mind-blowing" relationship with a woman at the age of 25 that made her realise she was gay.

"It took me a really, really long time to finally get to the point where I was like, 'Oh, I'm gay'," explained Erin.

"I never really was ready to carve out that path for myself, even though, looking back, I always knew that my relationships with men weren't satisfying in that wholehearted way that I wanted them to be.

"I wouldn't change it because it's really made me adore that part and really cherish it. And I just hope that I get to offer that to other women or men — whoever you are — just lean into your truth, because there was something so monumental about that moment of going, 'Whoa, this is me' and just embracing it and not applying anything else to it. I just think we all deserve that."