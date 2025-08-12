Simone Biles turns heads with eye-popping height difference with husband in new photo

There's some distance between Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens!

Strictly height-wise that is, in new photos that the record-breaking Olympic gymnast shared celebrating the forthcoming start of football season.

The two athletes — Jonathan is a safety for the Chicago bears — first met through dating app Raya shortly before the pandemic in 2020, and got engaged in February of 2022. They tied the knot with two weddings, one in Houston April 2023 and another in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following month.

© Instagram Simone shared a head-turning photo

On Monday, August 11, Simone took to Instagram and turned heads with new photos of her visiting Jonathan during football training.

In the first one, out on the field, Jonathan is kneeling on one knee, landing right down to Simone's 4'8" height (he himself is 5'11".)

In the next photo, he is standing up and Simone is looking up at him, wearing a fitted black tank top paired with cut-off denim shorts, black Chanel flip-flops and a black vinyl Chanel bag.

© Instagram The gymnast and her husband have over a foot of height difference between them

"Bring your wife to work," Simone wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, particularly marveling over the height difference between the pair.

"Not him kneeling to your height, love it," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Couples goals supporting each other. Absolutely lovely couple," and: "Cute. Love that ear to ear smile you're sporting," as well as: "The GOAT! What a trophy to bring to work. Wifey!"

© Instagram Simone during a recent vacation

Though Simone and her husband are typically based in Houston, right now Jonathan is back in Illinois for the start of the Bears' training camp, which began for rookies on July 19th, for veterans July 22nd, and the first practice open to the media was on July 23rd. Jonathan signed with the Bears as a safety under a two-year contract just last year; he was with the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022, then with the Green Bay Packers for the 2023 season.

And though for part of the year he is based in Chicago, the couple is still looking forward to putting down roots in Houston. Speaking with People earlier this year about the home building process, and whether her husband had vetoed much, Simone confessed: "Only the [homeowner association] has vetoed a lot of stuff," adding: "But other than that, I mean, I think we've done a good collab of what we wanted our house to look like."

© Getty The couple at the Met Gala

"So hopefully we'll be able to move in soon," she continued, and maintained: "Hopefully very, very soon," before revealing they have been waiting to move in since before the 2024 Olympics in Paris last summer.

"We were supposed to be in before the Olympics, and unfortunately that wasn't the case," she shared, and that now they are "just waiting for the weather to die down. We're just… we'll see."