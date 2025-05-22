Simone Biles swaps $3m Texas dream home for new Chicago property with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has been renovating her Texas dream home since September 2023 – but she'll be waiting a while longer before she finally moves in.

The Olympic gymnast, 28, has found a new property to call 'home' after relocating to Chicago with her husband, Jonathan Owens, ahead of his second NFL season with the Chicago Bears.

Simone revealed her new digs while she and Jonathan shopped for a new car for their life in the Windy City.

"Looking at cars today for our Chicago home," she wrote on her Instagram Stories while sharing a photo of the inside of a Porsche showroom.

© Instagram Simone and Jonathan shopped for a new car for their Chicago home

While she didn't share any other details about their new property, it is likely only a temporary move for the couple while Jonathan completes his two-year contract with the Bears, which he signed in 2024.

The couple's forever home is in Spring, Texas, but Simone recently revealed that they still haven't moved in.

"Hopefully we'll be able to move in soon," she told People at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

© Instagram Simone has been building her forever home since 2023

"Hopefully very, very soon," she added. "We were supposed to be in before the Olympics, and unfortunately, that wasn't the case. So, we're just waiting for the weather to die down. We're just… we'll see."

Before they relocate to Chicago for Jonathan to begin training camp at the end of July, the couple is living in Simone's second Texas home, which she purchased in 2020.

Simone has kept her followers updated on the progress of her home renovations.

Dream home

© Instagram Simone and Jonathan hope to have their Texas home finished soon

Their custom-built waterfront mansion is near completion, with Simone sharing photos of the stunning interiors in an update in October.

Sharing photos on Instagram, she showed off a dramatic black-and-white marble backsplash in the kitchen and the newly built swimming pool with a lavish spa overlooking the lake.

The home also features impressive wooden beams, high ceilings, a home theater, a wet bar, and an expansive balcony that overlooks the lake.

Another update revealed a mirrored ceiling and a marble bathroom complete with a freestanding bathtub and a huge shower.

Of course, there is also a gym with high ceilings and large windows among the two-story layout, which has reportedly cost over $3 million in total.

Simone admitted it was "surreal" to see her dream home come to life in the Netflix series Simone Biles Rising.

© Instagram Simone's bathroom boasts a freestanding bathtub

"It's a little surreal to walk through and see just how far it's come," she said. "Last time you guys saw it, it was just bones and a structure."

However, the renovations haven't come without difficulties. In November 2023, she detailed a setback in construction.

© Instagram Simone's home has come a long way since she started building

"I thought it was going to be a 30-minute thing bc I had no clue what I was walking into," she explained in a video, before adding that she "made progress."

She added in a second update: "Called my dad for backup yesterday bc I panicked! but I've made so much progress & I'm so proud of myself. Jonathan will deal with the end result oops……..I hope I did it decently & thought of all the things."