Miranda Lambert's breaking news has fans saying the same thing

Miranda Lambert made an exciting announcement on her social media page and fans are ecstatic about the good news.

The singer posted a carousel of pictures, with the main one being her smiling ear-to-ear next to Parker McCollum on August 12.

In the picture Miranda was seen wearing dark denim-on-denim, a buckle belt, a turquoise and gold necklace and a black cowboy hat.

Parker sported light denim jeans, a buckle belt, black button-up shirt, a black blazer with lace detailing and a black cowboy hat.

The country star shared that she will be one of the headliners of the Band Together Texas benefit concert, which will be held on August 17, along with Parker, Cody Johnson and many more. There will also be appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Roger Clemens and others.

The artists are all joining forces for a great cause and "all proceeds benefit Community Foundation of The Texas Hill Country and Central Texas Community Foundation," per the concert flyer featured online.

She revealed the major news that tickets are no longer necessary, being that the event will now be livestreamed on Miranda and Parker's YouTube and Facebook and on nugs.net.

Miranda captioned the post: "Y'all we're going to livestream our Band Together Texas flood relief benefit concert so everyone can be a part of an incredible night of music and healing."

The post garnered almost 38,000 likes and fans hyped up the selfless event. Many followers cheered on the helpful efforts. One person wrote: "Texas Proud." Another person added: "Thank you Miranda for doing this for our state."

© Instagram Miranda is using her platform to help those in need

Other fans loved that Miranda and Parker were headlining. One person commented: "The two of the best in the game right there." A second person wrote: "Best duo ever."

The concert has been planned to help raise funds to financially support the Texas natives who have been hit with the devastating floods that occurred last month.

© Getty Images Miranda will be headlining a benefit concert

In a previous post, the performer shared: "My buddy Parker and I have called up some good friends to help our home state rebuild. Let's band together y'all."

This isn't the first time that the singer has stepped in to help Texas residents. Previously Miranda teamed up with an organization to help owners find their pets who have been lost in the floods.

© Shutterstock Miranda has donated $3.5 million of her own money to help those affected by the floods in Texas

She posted on Facebook: "I'm devastated to hear about the Floods in South & Central Texas, I cannot come up with any words for the loss. MuttNation Foundation is working with Kerrville Pets Alive to get more info, and support animals impacted by the floods. If you'd like to join our efforts, please consider donating."

© Instagram Miranda never forgets her roots and always helps out her home state

Miranda has not only partnered with life-changing organizations, but she's also financially invested into her home state in its dire time of need.

The entertainer donated $3.5 million into trauma support, rescue efforts and recovery missions, and proceeds also went to first responders, fire stations and charities. Miranda continues to make her state proud.