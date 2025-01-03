Sophie Ellis-Bextor breaks silence on BBC New Year's Eve performance

Sophie Ellis-Bextor has spoken out following criticism of her BBC New Year's Eve Disco special, which divided viewers on social media. The Murder on the Dancefloor singer addressed the event in an Instagram post, expressing pride in hosting the festive show.

The 45-year-old singer performed a medley of her greatest hits, including Take Me Home and Groovejet, as part of the BBC's New Year's Eve Spectacular. She was joined by guest stars Jessie Ware, Jake Shears of Scissor Sisters, and rising band The Last Dinner Party.

WATCH: Sophie Ellis-Bextor shares New Year’s Eve facts with her fans

Social media reaction

© Getty Sophie Ellis-Bextor at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 held in Times Square

While many praised the show as "world class" and "an absolute treat," some viewers were less impressed. Critics described the performance as "breathless" and likened it to "karaoke night."

Sophie 'happy' with her performance

© Getty Sophie Ellis-Bextor clapped back as viewers

Sophie took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the special night. She posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the show and wrote: "So, so proud and happy that I got to host a NYE disco on @bbc1. What an absolute privilege – I know New Year's Eve is a special night."

She thanked her band, her stylist Victoria Jayneadcock, and director Liz Clare, adding: "I've seen many a new year in with the BBC as Big Ben chimes, so I really see it as the biggest honour my band and I got to ring in 2025 with whoever was watching."

The 45-year-old also praised her production team and described the experience as "really special."

A busy New Year's Eve

© Getty Sophie Ellis-Bextor wowed the audience in New York

The BBC special was pre-recorded as Sophie had another commitment on New Year's Eve. She performed live at Times Square in New York as part of the city's iconic celebrations.

A successful year

© Getty Sophie Ellis-Bextor has had an incredible year

The performance capped off a remarkable year for the singer. In 2024, the mother-of-five embarked on sold-out tours across Europe, the United States, and Australia.

She also performed at numerous festivals, including Glastonbury, where she joined DJ Peggy Gou for a standout set.

Jake Shears, who appeared on the BBC special, commented on her Instagram post: "Thanks for having me, I had the best time!"