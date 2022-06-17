Miranda Lambert pleads with fans for help after devastating Montana floods Stafford Animal Shelter in Montana was caught up in the path of a freak flood

Miranda Lambert has called on fans to help an animal shelter that was left destroyed after flooding.

Stafford Animal Shelter in Montana was caught up in the path of a freak flood on 13 June and as the area never suffers from flooding they did not have insurance.

The animals and staff were safely rescued but the building now needs rebuilding "from the ground up" and Miranda has teamed up with her non-profit MuttNation to help with donations.

The singer shared a video of the devastation that has hit the area, ,and captioned the post: "Stafford Animal Shelter needs ourhelp. Please join me and @muttnation in supporting their recovery efforts."

The flooding comes as more than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowstone national park and the surrounding areas in Wyoming and Montana after dangerous flooding caused by days of heavy rain and rapid snowmelt.

Several bridges, roads and homes have been destroyed and it is unclear when residents can return.

Miranda founded MuttNation in 2009

Comments flooded in from grateful locals and fans who pledged to donate. "So sorry for the shelter. Definitely been in that situation given where I live. That donation was a no brainer. Sending prayers of money and strength y'all's way," wrote one fan.

A local to Stafford added: "Thank you for supporting our community shelter Miranda."

Miranda began volunteering at rescues as a teenager and founded MuttNation, a non-profit organization that promotes the adoption of shelter dogs and spaying and neutering, in 2009.

In late 2021 she revealed MuttNation would be donating $20,000 to the US War Dogs Association, which helps support retired military service dogs. Miranda admitted she was inspired to help after meeting service dog Lucca at the Cowgirl Hall of Fame, where they were both honored a few weeks prior.

