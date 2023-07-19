Miranda Lambert branded 'disrespectful' after breaking silence amid concert controversy

Miranda Lambert has been slammed by her followers for not apologizing to the fans she called out for taking a selfie at her show in her first post since the incident.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that encourages people to spay and neuter their pets. "It takes balls...to spay and neuter your pets! To learn why it's important and y'all can get shirts at the link in my bio," she captioned the snap.

However, her comment section was flooded with messages from her fans who were outraged that she didn't take the opportunity to address her controversial onstage behavior, which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert 'humiliates' fans after calling them out for taking selfies

Miranda was labeled "disrespectful" and "rude" for failing to issue an apology after she "humiliated" the concertgoers and many of her fans claimed they would unfollow her because of it. "How about you neuter your nasty attitude towards your fans?" replied one.

A second said: "It doesn't cost a damn thing to have class. You showed just how much you lack. Disappointed." A third added: "Unfollowing for the way you disrespect and humiliate your fans. It takes balls not to apologize or see a problem with your actions."

Miranda didn't address the incident when she shared her first selfie following it on Tuesday

A fourth wrote: "It takes balls to make this your first post since HUMILIATING your fans at your own concert." Another penned: "Unfollowing…. Fans go above and beyond to pay crazy amounts to see you perform. And you embarrass them for wanting to record that moment. I thought you were better than that Miranda!!!"

Miranda's behavior was called into question following her Las Vegas residency show on Saturday. During her rendition of 'Tin Man', she abruptly halted the song after only singing a few lines to chastise fans who were taking selfies instead of watching her. "I'm gonna stop right here for a second, I'm sorry," she said in a video posted on TikTok on Sunday.

© Getty Images Miranda was unimpressed that fans were taking selfies while she was performing

After asking her pianist to stop playing the song, she added: "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It's [expletive] me off a little bit. Sorry, I don't like it. At all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm singing some country damn music."

Miranda then restarted 'Tin Man', to rapturous applause from the audience – but some fans were unimpressed by her actions and reportedly walked out of the show.

© Getty Miranda Lambert was branded 'disrespectful' and 'rude' after her onstage behavior

One of the women who was called out by Miranda has since broken her silence and admitted she is "appalled" by the incident. "It was 30 seconds at most," Adela Calin told NBC News. "We took the picture quickly and were going to sit back down."

She continued: "It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place... I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature, and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture."