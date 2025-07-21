Miranda Lambert commands attention in tiny ripped mini skirt and the ultimate cowboy boots

Miranda Lambert has been making waves during her tour so far, and made her latest stop in Glendale, Arizona on July 18.

The singer pulled out all the stops once again with not only her performance, but her wardrobe too!

Sharing photos from the show on social media afterwards, Miranda looked fantastic as she stood on stage dressed in a sequin embellished Arizona T-shirt featuring tassels at the back, teamed with a cowboy hat, a ripped denim mini skirt and black cowboy boots - the latter being particularly popular with her fans.

Comments concerning Miranda's latest outfit choice, with one follower writing: "You look amazing and I want those boots," while another wrote: "I think I’m gonna borrow this outfit choice next country concert!!" A third added: "Looking as great as ever Miranda!"

Miranda Lambert looked fantastic in a mini skirt and sequin T-shirt

As well as being busy on her tour, Miranda will be joining a special benefit show on 17 August to raise money for the flood victims in Texas.

It will be taking place in Austin, Texas, and she will be performing alongside Parker McCollum, Kelly Clarkson and Cody Johnson. Other performers will including Ronnie Dunn, Lyle Lovett, Randy Rogers Band, Lukas Nelson and Dylan Gossett. All money will go towards the Central Texas Community Foundation and the Community Benefit of Texas Hill Country. Other big names to be involved include Matthew McConaughey and Dennis Quaid.

Miranda Lambert wore some statement cowboy boots

Shortly after the concert was announced last week, Miranda gave a statement. It read: "One of the things I love about both our artist community and our community in Texas is that we show up for one another, especially in times of such great need like folks in my home state are facing after the flood.

© Instagram Miranda stunned fans in her gorgeous outfit

"There is so much devastation and loss, yet what's given me hope are the stories of those that have come to the aid of so many. That's what we want to do with Band Together: Texans helping Texas. We hope it is a night that helps with healing while raising awareness and funds for The Community Foundation of Texas Hill Country and the Central Texas Community Foundation."

© Instagram Miranda Lambert with her husband Brandon McLoughlin on their ranch in Tennessee

Miranda grew up in Dallas, Texas, and now resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, who she has been married to since 2019.When she's not on tour, the couple enjoy the simple pleasures of everyday life together. "We're pretty chill. When we're off work, I'm in my patio hang vibe," she told Us Weekly last September.

"We'll make drinks and listen to music. Sometimes we'll have the best parties just by ourselves."She continued: "He loves what he calls 'happy hour music' – Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls. So, we have different tastes, but we'll sit there for hours and listen."Miranda added: "Sometimes I say to him, 'We kind of live on a date,' which is pretty awesome."