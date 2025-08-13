The Young and the Restless star's death at 81 revealed 3 months after actual passing

The Young and the Restless star Lorna Raver's death has been revealed three months after she perished at 81 years old on May 12.

The information was made public after she was featured in SAG-AFTRA's Summer 2025 magazine, in the "In Memoriam" section.

Lorna got her start in acting at the Hedgerow Theater in 1943. In 1979 she made her off-Broadway debut for Last Days of the Dixie Girl Cafe.

A year later she was featured in Between Daylight and Boonville, which was also an off-Broadway show.

Her official onscreen debut came thanks to the movie Opportunity Knocks in 1990. In 1997, she portrayed Helen Miller in the hit series, The Young and the Restless and she went back on the series from 2006 to 2007.

During the same year, she partook in The Practice, which was a pilot. Her long acting career consisted of roles in popular shows such as ER, 90210, Star Trek: Voyager, Charmed, Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy, ER, Saved by the Bell and much more.

She was honored with several Earphones Awards thanks to her voiceover work for audiobooks. Lorna directed and co-wrote Drag Me to Hell in 2009 and it made a whopping $90.8 million globally.

© FilmMagic Lorna passed away at 81 in May

Although Drag Me to Hell was a tremendous box office hit, Lorna wasn't initially on board with the scary genre, but she gave it her all despite feeling hesitant at first.

© Getty Images Lorna got her start in the industry in the 1940s

She explained to Dread Central: "I am not a horror fan so I had no idea of Sam's reputation with the Evil Dead films. Originally I only read the bank scene, which seemed ordinary enough. Then, when I finally got the full script, I realized just how over the top most of the movie was. I might have paused for a second when I realized what I got myself into, but then I just knew it was going to be a lot of fun to work on this with Sam, Alison, and Justin."

© Getty Images She co-wrote and directed Drag Me to Hell

Although the project was challenging for Lorna, she expressed gratitude for the film. She added: "I enjoyed this experience more than anything I've ever done before."

© Getty Images She was featured on The Young and the Restless for several years

She also recalled her big move to Hollywood paying off and said: "I definitely never would have moved out here on my own, but I am more than happy that I did. I always had this idea that women of a certain age just shouldn't even bother to try and make it in Hollywood, and I have been pleasantly surprised and blessed by all the work that has come my way."