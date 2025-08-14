Priscilla Presley hit with 'salacious' allegations concerning Lisa Marie's health at time of death

Priscilla Presley's latest legal troubles just took an ugly turn.

The Elvis & Me author is in the midst of a lawsuit in which she alleges that her ex-business partner Brigitte Kruse, and her former attorney Lynn Walker Wright, among others, took advantage of her and stole $1 million from her.

She has also accused the two of not only financial but elder abuse, and they have in turn made allegations about how the former actress handled her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's 2023 death.

© Bryan Steffy Priscilla and Lisa Marie in 2015

This week, per Us Weekly, Brigitte along with Kevin Fialko filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging that Priscilla "pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted" to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in January 2023.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, the two allege that Priscilla ignored her daughter's instructions to "prolong" her life, amid her efforts to remove her mother as sole trustee of her infamous trust, which includes control of her father Elvis Presley's famed Graceland estate.

They allege she did so in an attempt to regain control of Elvis' estate, "control the narrative," and defraud her business partners.

© Getty The Presley women in 2022

The plaintiffs are seeking more than $50 million in damages, claiming fraud and breach of contract, and they also claim that Priscilla falsely accused them of elder abuse in a smear campaign.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Priscilla's attorney Martin D. Singer refuted the claims, slamming the suit as "one of the most shameful, ridiculous, salacious, and meritless lawsuits I have seen in my practice."

© Gerardo Mora Brigitte and Priscilla in January 2023

"This is nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty year old woman in blatant retaliation" for the suit Priscilla previously brought against Brigitte and Kevin.

In a recent video on Instagram, though Priscilla didn't address the ongoing legal battle, she did open up about how she has tackled "some of the misconceptions about you that have been spread" throughout her nearly 60 years in the spotlight, first maintaining: "You can't please everyone. No matter what, they're going to believe what they want to believe. I do what I do because I want to, I feel I'm a good person, I would never harm or hurt an animal or anyone," she went on.

© Getty Images Priscilla and Elvis on their 1967 wedding day

"What the tabloids say, how they make things up, yes it's hurtful," she acknowledged, however she emphasized: "But I know who I am, and I care a lot for people, and my heart goes out to them, in every way, [to anyone who] is suffering, or who needs help, or just needs someone to talk to, or just a hello, believe it or not."

"I sometimes wonder what happened to us? What happened to the smiles, and the greetings, and saying hello?" she then reflected, adding: "I look back at different times, and we're going through a different time right now, and we need each other, and we need good words. I think if I could do that to help someone it would put a smile on my face and make me happy."