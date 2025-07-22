Why Ellen DeGeneres has listed her sprawling Cotswold estate on the market less than a year after moving in

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are packing up their picture-perfect life in the English countryside and putting their Cotswolds dream home on the market, less than a year after moving in.

The former talk show host, 67, and the Arrested Development alum, 52, revealed on July 22 to The Wall Street Journal that they are listing the storied property for about $30 million. It is a swift turn of events for a couple who only arrived in Britain last year and immediately threw themselves into a whirlwind renovation.

The pair snapped up the estate, known as Kitesbridge Farm, for roughly $20 million in the spring of 2024.

© Instagram Ellen is leaving her Cotswold farm

What they bought was a historic spread with beautiful bones and a tired finish. What they created, in record time, is a glossy yet character-filled compound that blends 18th century charm with modern polish. Now they have already moved a few miles away into an even sleeker home that better suits Portia’s four-legged family members.

"When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn't live without her horses," Ellen told the outlet.

© Instagram Ellen feeding her sheep on the lawn of her Cotswolds home

"We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them." That practical detail drove a very Ellen and Portia decision: transform one dream house, enjoy it briefly, then pivot to another that fits the animals. Classic DeGeneres real estate logic.

The official listing language sets the scene: Kitesbridge is "discreetly set at the end of a long private driveway" and has been "beautifully reimagined over the past year to an exceptional standard."

Period features are still in place, but now they sit beside sleek glass walkways and a bold, contemporary sensibility. The reimagined estate rolls across 43 acres of green Cotswold hills, with meadow views that look straight out of a postcard.

© Instagram Wife Portia De Rossi enjoys a double rainbow over their home in the Cotswolds

The numbers behind the makeover are eye-popping. The main residence and outbuildings total about 16,600 square feet. The six bedroom primary house dates to the 1700s, wrapped around a central courtyard that hums with light.

A two bedroom guest cottage connects into the flow, perfect for friends or staff. Elsewhere there is a party barn with its own pub, a heated pool, a gym and plenty of cozy corners for rainy afternoons.

Listing agent Andrew Barnes of U.K. Sotheby’s International Realty told the Journal that when Ellen and Portia first walked through, the place was "quite tired, with a quite basic finish." Now it is one of the most expensive properties on the Cotswolds market.

© Instagram Ellen's chickens

Originally, contractors predicted a 12 to 18 month timeline. Ellen and Portia called in an army instead. Seventy workers, four and a half months, and the job was done.

Then, in the most Ellen move ever, they actually lived there for barely a month before decamping to the next project. Inside, buyers will find soaring beamed ceilings, ancient stone walls and farmhouse style details, but also an unusual amount of sunlight for a period home. Glass connectors stitch the structures together and create that gallery like feel Ellen adores.

This lightning fast renovation sits against a larger personal backdrop. Ellen confirmed earlier this week that the couple’s decision to cross the Atlantic was shaped by the 2024 U.S. election.

During a July 20 chat with English broadcaster Richard Bacon, she was asked whether Donald Trump’s victory played a role. "Yes," she replied, according to the BBC. The couple "got here the day before the election," she recalled. "And woke up to lots of texts from our friends with crying emojis, and I was like, ‘He got in.’ … And we’re like, ‘We’re staying here.’"

© Alla Tsyganova Cotswolds village

Settling into rural England has been a surprise delight for both. "It’s absolutely beautiful," Ellen said, explaining that she and Portia are "just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The village and the town and the architecture, everything you see is charming and it’s just a simpler way of life."

They arrived in November, hardly ideal for a sun loving Californian. "We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life," Ellen said. "We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks."