Billy Joel reveals sad news as he closes important chapter amid ongoing health battle

Billy Joel has announced some important career news amid his ongoing health battle.

According to AP, the legendary singer will be closing down his motorcycle shop of 15 years.

The Long Island shop is home to Billy's extensive collection of bikes, some of which date back to the 1940s.

© Getty Images Billy Joel performs onstage celebrating his 65th birthday at Madison Square Garden on May 9, 2014 in New York City.

"It’s basically promoting an aesthetic here,” he said in a YouTube video in 2013.

"I like the older style. I like the automotive style from the ‘30s to the ’60s. I wanted to collect a whole bunch of those kinds of bikes, put ’em in one place and let people see what that era of bike looked like. Because it’s starting to be a lost aesthetic."

He also stated that the shop was a plan to get foot traffic into Oyster Bay.

© Getty Images Billy Joel performs onstage during the last show of his residency at Madison Square Garden on July 25, 2024 in New York City

"I’ve been living in this community for a long time," he said. "I actually grew up not far from here. And I’d like to get a little interest in going into the town and the village."

"I think everybody in Oyster Bay would agree that it’s a big loss," said Ted Bahr.

"Billy’s place is visited on weekends by dozens and dozens of people, typically on motorcycles but also people in cars," he added.

"People come up and look at the window all the time. I mean it’s a real destination. Billy Joel is a real superstar, and he is a hometown boy, so it’s really unfortunate."

The sad news comes after the 76-year old announced in May that he would be cancelling all concerts due to a brain diagnosis known as Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus which can affect hearing, vision and balance.

"The condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," a statement shared via Instagram detailed.

"Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," the statement continued.

"He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

That said, the composer reassured fans that he's "Okay".

"I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I'm okay," he told People. "What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it."

While the condition is treatable, it is a rare diagnosis all the same. "I'm doing my best to work with it and to recover from it." The singer also noted that balance in particular has been his biggest issue, and was the main symptom that sparked concern. "It was like being on a boat all the time."

Despite the "disturbing" diagnosis however, the "Uptown Girl" hitmaker hoped to assure fans he was doing okay, although did not provide an update on a possible return to the stage. "It was scary, but I'm okay. I just wanted to let people know, don't worry about me being deathly ill or anything."