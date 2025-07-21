Billy Joel gives update on journey with 'disturbing' health condition: 'People are worried'

Billy Joel shocked fans when he was forced to cancel all his coming shows earlier this year due to being diagnosed with a rare brain condition.

The musician, 76, revealed in May he had been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus, a brain condition that can affect hearing, vision and balance, and took a step away from the spotlight as a result.

In the wake of the release of HBO's new documentary about his life and career, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, Billy shared an update on his health and his condition at present.

"I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I'm okay," he told People. "What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it."

While the condition is treatable, it is a rare diagnosis all the same. "I'm doing my best to work with it and to recover from it." The singer also noted that balance in particular has been his biggest issue, and was the main symptom that sparked concern. "It was like being on a boat all the time."

Despite the "disturbing" diagnosis however, the "Uptown Girl" hitmaker hoped to assure fans he was doing okay, although did not provide an update on a possible return to the stage. "It was scary, but I'm okay. I just wanted to let people know, don't worry about me being deathly ill or anything."

At the time, a statement was released from Billy's team announcing the cancellation of all his concerts with his diagnosis of NPH. "This condition (Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus) has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance," it read.

"Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."

"Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health," it continued. "He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."

The musician himself also added to the statement: "I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

His family members have shared statements of support and messages of gratitude for the love from fans. His wife Alexis shared one that read: "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received."

"Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future. Alexis Roderick Joel."

Billy's ex-wife and friend Christie Brinkley also posted a message of support, writing on social media: "Dear Billy, the whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery."

"You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison," adding: "I'm sure I'm speaking for everyone in that room when I say please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight."