Saved By The Bell's Tiffani Thiessen celebrates her 50th wearing nothing but her birthday suit - photos

Tiffani Thiessen, the actress celebrated for her iconic role as Kelly Kapowski in Saved By The Bell, marked her 50th birthday in a bold and empowering way.

On Tuesday, the star took to social media to share a striking image of herself posing nude, covered only by a sheet, as she lay in bed.

The photograph, captured by Rebecca Sanabria, showcased Tiffani's tanned and toned physique, a testament to her enduring beauty and vitality.

The actress's playful caption, "Over the hill," accompanied by the hashtag #ThisIs50, belied the undeniable fact that she looked anything but past her prime.

The image received an outpouring of support and admiration in the comments. Celebrities like Sarah Michelle Gellar praised her with a flurry of fire emojis, while Valerie Bertinelli called her "a hot mama." Mario Lopez, her former SBTB co-star, who himself turned 50 in October, welcomed her to the "5th level kid!"

Jennifer Love Hewitt reminisced about knowing Tiffani as a teenager and aspired to her level of grace and beauty, a sentiment that she still holds to this day. "You make 50 look great!" she exclaimed with affection.

© Getty Tiffani looks incredible at 50

Jenna Fischer chimed in with a supportive "Well done. Starting the 50s exactly right. Happy birthday!" Vanessa Lachey and Brittany Cartwright were among many who hit the like button, celebrating Tiffani's milestone.

Reflecting on the past decade, Tiffani acknowledged that her outlook has significantly transformed.

© getty Tiffani is known for her iconic role in Saved By The Bell

Once pressured by personal expectations to maintain a certain image as she approached 40, she now embraces a more relaxed attitude, not giving in to societal pressures. "I don't know if it's me just not giving a s***," she shared candidly, expressing a newfound ease compared to ten years ago.

Tiffani, a mother of two with son Holt Fisher, three, and daughter Harper, 13, recognized the hormonal and mental shifts her body underwent during her pregnancies.

© NBC Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski

Today, she feels grounded in a "good place," with her focus squarely on nurturing "happy, healthy kids that are going to do well for themselves and society."

Her commitment to health and longevity is personal, driven by the desire to see her children grow and to be present for their future milestones.

Married to Brady Smith since 2005, Tiffani underscored the importance of her health not just for herself, but also for her family, saying, "I want to be around for as long as possible, of course, to be able to see my kids grow up and have kids of their own."

© NBC Pictured: (l-r) Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano

Reflecting on her time on SBTB, Tiffani admitted she felt the "added pressure of what people were saying." She divulged her thoughts on the Good Instincts podcast from Dear Media, hosted by dietitian Shira Barlow.

Despite external expectations, Tiffani remains true to herself, aging naturally and taking care of her wellbeing.

Her outlook on body image is balanced and sensible. She shared her philosophy of not panicking over weight fluctuations and leading a life of balance, especially in her diet.

"I’ve never been one to eat bad all the time and I’ve never been one to always be healthy. I’m like an 80-20 percent kind of person," she explained, highlighting her love for food and cooking.

Born in Long Beach, California, Tiffani's journey to stardom began with beauty pageants and modeling for Teen magazine before landing the role that would catapult her to fame in Saved By The Bell.

Her career has spanned various TV series, movies, and even a nostalgic reunion on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she joined other SBTB cast members for a sketch.

