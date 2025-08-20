Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dr. Phil's $500million lawsuit 1 month after bankruptcy filing — a legal expert breaks down 'reputational concerns'
Subscribe
Dr. Phil's $500million lawsuit 1 month after bankruptcy filing — a legal expert breaks down 'reputational concerns'

Dr. Phil's $500million lawsuit 1 month after bankruptcy filing — a legal expert breaks down 'reputational concerns'

Dr. Phillip McGraw, best known for his eponymous series Dr. Phil, is now in the midst of a $500 million countersuit from Trinity Broadcasting Network aka TBN

Dr. Phil visits "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss his new book "We've Got Issues: How You Can Stand Strong for America's Soul and Sanity" at FOX News Channel Studios on February 26, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
33 minutes ago
Share this:

Dr. Phil's ongoing bankruptcy filing with Merit Street Media, his short-lived Texas-based media company, is encountering another snafu as it has been hit with a $500 million countersuit.

The TV personality, 74, founded the company in 2023 (and officially launched in April 2024) as a TV network in a joint venture with Trinity Broadcasting Network, aka TBN, to serve as a platform for true crime programming, to be heralded by the follow-up to his popular syndicated series Dr. Phil.

Dr. Phil McGraw during The Museum of Television & Radio Presents Behind the Scenes with "Dr. Phil" at Museum of Television & Radio in New York City, New York, United States© Getty Images
Dr. Phil is in the midst of a lawsuit and ongoing bankruptcy filing

However, just a month ago, he filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy, alleging also that TBN had reneged on their obligations as a network. Things got more complicated when Merit Street filed to remove their bankruptcy proceedings because the costs were mounting.

Now, TBN has fired back with a countersuit of its own on their $500 million deal. Their action states: "The response to TBN legitimately and lawfully defending itself from Peteski and McGraw's bad-faith attacks is to cry foul because they do not like the true facts that they themselves now regretfully put at issue before this Court, revealing McGraw's true illicit intent and wrongful conduct which he self-described as a 'gangster move' and as '11th-hour poker'," per Deadline.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Dr. Phil talks secret to marriage success in new episode

Bankruptcy attorney and expert Sarah Foss, Head of Legal at the bankruptcy and restructuring powerhouse Debtwire, shared some insight with HELLO! on the case, opining that the TV personality and his company are "attempting to save face by hiding documents."

She explained that despite Merit Street filing to dismiss their Chapter 11, it will continue as planned, even without the funds necessary to pay the legal team. 

"The bankruptcy judge presiding over Merit Street's Chapter 11 case said today that the company's bankruptcy will move forward for now, despite the company consenting to dismissal of its bankruptcy because it does not have the funds, specifically the money to pay its lawyers, to continue with what is likely to be an expensive, and litigious Chapter 11 case." 

A coat of arms in the floor of the lobby of the former Trinity Broadcasting Network building located on Bear Street and the 405 freeway in Costa Mesa, across the freeway from South Coast Plaza, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. "nThe property and building has been acquired by EF Education First, a global education company focusing on language, academic, cultural exchange, and educational travel programs© Getty Images
He is being countersued by Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) over their $500 million deal

She noted that the judge in the case sided with TBN especially due to a "resistance of discovery," which implies a hesitance on Dr. Phil and his team's part to make documentation and correspondence public or available for the sake of the proceedings. 

"The judge has initially sided with Trinity Broadcasting Network and Professional Bull Riders, stating that Merit Street is at fault for delaying the case by resisting discovery and it is therefore not going to fund what Trinity and PBR call a 'giant litigation war chest' for the company's professionals." 

Dr. Phil McGraw visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on February 27, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
"The discovery resistance may be tied to reputational concerns from Dr. Phil, and what might be revealed in text messages or emails that come out in the discovery process."

She adds: "The discovery resistance may be tied to reputational concerns from Dr. Phil, and what might be revealed in text messages or emails that come out in the discovery process."

She did also highlight: "Notably, the judge overseeing the bankruptcy denied a request from Merit Street's bankruptcy counsel, Sidley Austin, to withdraw from the case before that hearing, despite being owed $3.7m in unpaid legal fees and a lack of funds to pay the lawyers for their work representing the company at the hearing."

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Dr. Phil McGraw as he delivers remarks during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 1, 2025 in Washington, DC. The National Day of Prayer is a congressionally recognized observance that calls on people of all faiths to participate in a day of prayer and reflection© Getty Images
The TV personality has aligned his work more with the current administration in recent years

A decision on whether to dismiss the case or convert it to a Chapter 7 bankruptcy will be made on September 2.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More