Dr. Phil is officially ending after two decades – and fans are divided

Dr. Phil is ending after being on air for over two decades, it has been confirmed. The CBS program, fronted by Dr. Phil McGraw, became a staple on daytime TV when it first aired in 2002.

The program sees the talk show host aim to help everyday people with issues in their family and personal lives, as well as drawing on his own experiences from his marriage to his wife, Robin, to whom he has been married for 46 years. See what he has to say about his own marriage below...

It seems fans have had a strong reaction to the news on social media but there's been a mixed response. One person was unimpressed to hear the announcement, tweeting: "WHAT????? This show is so entertaining."

Another was quick to question what would be its replacement, writing: "So are we going to get yet another hour of news, politics or current events programming in most markets? Daytime TV has more than enough of political and news shows - we don’t need anymore."

A third shared they'd like to see the TV star back on their screens soon: "I hope he goes on Survivor first. I'd watch that."

Dr. Phil with his wife, Robin

However, others welcomed the news that the daytime show would not be renewed following season 21. "This should of [sic] happened YEARS ago!!," tweeted one social media user. Another echoed this, adding: "Thank goodness, it used to humiliate people," as a sixth person said: "This is correct.

"The #DrPhil tapings I went to were manipulative, unethical, and representative of bad television production practices for a show that claims to be intellectually honest and moral."

Dr. Phil spoke out about the decision to end the show, explaining to Deadline how he wants to pursue other projects in his career. "I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television. With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

The show has been canceled after two decades

Why is Dr. Phil ending?

The official reason for the cancelation seems to be that Dr. Phil wishes to pursue other projects, as he explained in his statement. The TV star's contract is coming to an end after signing a five-year deal in 2018 with CBS Media Venture. The current 21st season will end in the spring.

Deadline also states that CBS is "aiming to keep Dr. Phil’s primetime periods for the repeats at the same or similar price, which is facing some initial resistance from stations."

