Tracee Ellis Ross' bikini bombshell look is a pool-side scene-stealer

Tracee Ellis Ross looked phenomenal in her latest string vacation snaps in which she glistened in a scalloped bikini and pair of sunglasses fans went wild for.
The star took to Instagram with snapshot of her solo getaway during which she modeled a black two-piece for a poolside photoshoot.
The 52-year-old actress pulled off a series of poses in flattering swimwear that showed off her gym-honed physique.
"2 things in these photos are coming out reallll soon," she teased.
She added a pair of oversized sports sunglasses and wore her hair in braids as fans commented on her ensemble.
There were strings of on-fire emojis and her followers wrote: "Shades and suit. We're SEATED," and, "the body is bodying."
Tracee is no stranger to posting bikini selfies and oozes body confidence.
She confessed to People in 2023 that she's "worn the same shape bikini since I was a teenager."
"It's just what works on my body," she said, admitting she's not a fan of high-waisted swimwear.
"I like a string bikini that hangs down like I'm in the '70s" Tracee added. "And I love a triangle top. It's the most flattering for my breasts," she said.
If you can’t wait for Tracee's own swimwear line, this Marysia scallop-edged bikini is a clear winner. With its triangle shape and raw edge scalloped trim, it’s a solid lookalike for Tracee’s chic black bikini. This one, is priced at $159, ties at the neck and at the back.
HELLO!'s Shopping Expert Leanne Bayley thinks it’s a dead ringer, too! "I love Tracee's style, and her bikini collection is off the charts," she said. "Marysia is a celebrity-loved brand and was first on the market for the scallop trim that has become so popular with the fashionistas on social media."