Tracee Ellis Ross' bikini bombshell look is a pool-side scene-stealer
The Black-ish actress modeled swimwear at 52 and fans couldn't get over her fit physique and sense of style during her sun-drenched getaway

Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Tracee Ellis Ross looked phenomenal in her latest string vacation snaps in which she glistened in a scalloped bikini and pair of sunglasses fans went wild for. 

The star took to Instagram with snapshot of her solo getaway during which she modeled a black two-piece for a poolside photoshoot. 

The 52-year-old actress pulled off a series of poses in flattering swimwear that showed off her gym-honed physique. 

"2 things in these photos are coming out reallll soon," she teased.

She added a pair of oversized sports sunglasses and wore her hair in braids as fans commented on her ensemble. 

There were strings of on-fire emojis and her followers wrote: "Shades and suit. We're SEATED," and, "the body is bodying."

Tracee is no stranger to posting bikini selfies and oozes body confidence. 

Her latest look featured a pretty scalloped trim.

She says she's worn the same style bikini since she was a teenager.

Tracee has no qualms about stripping down for a bikini selfie.

She has quite the selection of swimwear including this animal print two-piece.

Tracee put on a colorful display in a strapless bikini.

She confessed to People in 2023 that she's "worn the same shape bikini since I was a teenager."

"It's just what works on my body," she said, admitting she's not a fan of high-waisted swimwear.

"I like a string bikini that hangs down like I'm in the '70s" Tracee added. "And I love a triangle top. It's the most flattering for my breasts," she said.

If you can’t wait for Tracee's own swimwear line, this Marysia scallop-edged bikini is a clear winner. With its triangle shape and raw edge scalloped trim, it’s a solid lookalike for Tracee’s chic black bikini. This one, is priced at $159, ties at the neck and at the back.

HELLO!'s Shopping Expert Leanne Bayley thinks it’s a dead ringer, too! "I love Tracee's style, and her bikini collection is off the charts," she said. "Marysia is a celebrity-loved brand and was first on the market for the scallop trim that has become so popular with the fashionistas on social media."

