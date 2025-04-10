Meet Tracee Ellis Ross' famous family

Having graced the screen in hits like Black Mirror, Girlfriends, and American Fiction, Tracee Ellis Ross has spent years carving out a distinct name for herself in Hollywood. But with her star-studded lineage, it's no surprise the 52-year-old was destined for the spotlight.

The actress is the daughter of the music legend Diana Ross and music executive Robert Ellis Silberstein. However, the record producer Berry Gordy is Tracee's biological father. The star was born in 1972, three years before the birth of her sister, Chudney. The siblings also share an older sister named Rhonda.

© Getty Images Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross

Diana later split from Robert in 1977 and married Norwegian businessman Arne Naess Jr in 1986. The couple welcomed two sons, Ross and Evan, while Arne was also a father to three other children – Katinka, Christoffer, and Leona – from his previous relationship.

Tracee opened up to The Standard in 2021 about growing up alongside her mom's fame. "There was a space made in the world that she [Diana] sort of cleaned off," she shared.

"Her intention was always for us to live our lives from her shoulders. My mom’s career was never more important than her children."

© Getty Images Tracee with her brother Evan

Tracee's upbringing with her sisters

Rhonda, Tracee and Chudney were born in Los Angeles but raised in New York City. Diana relocated to the East Coast following her divorce from Robert. According to the "Upside Down" singer, the move allowed her children to spend more quality time with her.

© Getty Images Tracee and her sister Rhonda

In Secrets of a Sparrow, she penned: "I think it was due to the fact that they were feeling more secure and had more of me than they had had in California. That was important for them and for me, too. In truth, we all needed each other."

However, Diana described the city as a "frightening" place to raise children and decided to relocate once more to a small farm in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Diana's parenting style

Diana instilled financial independence and a strong worth ethic in her children from a young age. "My mom always joked: 'I'm not leaving you guys any of this money. I made this money for me! I'll make sure there's a roof over your head. You can have health insurance and food. But other than that ... ' " Tracee told The Guardian in 2020.

© Getty Images Tracee's family

Sibling stardom

Similarly to their sister, Rhonda and Evan both pursued careers in the world of entertainment. Rhonda made her television debut as a teenager in the '80s as she starred in The Last Dragon. The actress was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 1998 for her role in Another World. Rhonda also inherited her mom's vocals as she released her debut studio album, In Case You Didn't Know in 2016.

Evan is also a musician and actor, having starred in ATL, Girlfriends, 90210, The Hunger Games and The United States vs. Billie Holiday.