Miranda Lambert's cheeky 3-word response after fan throws bra on stage mid-concert

Miranda Lambert has performed so many shows, having underwear thrown at her doesn't faze her in the slightest.

The 41-year-old had a brilliant reaction recently when a fan threw a bra at her during her performance at the Lea County Fairgrounds in Lovington, New Mexico.

The moment has since gone viral on TikTok, after Miranda held up the black bra and joked that it was "not her size."

In the fan-shared clip, Miranda was in between songs when the undergarment landed on the stage, and without missing a beat, she held it up with two fingers and asked the crowd: "Who threw this bra up here? Okay. It's been a while but thank you."

WATCH: Inside Miranda Lambert's rise to fame

Before hanging the bra on her microphone stand, Miranda quipped: "It ain't my size, I'm gonna hang it right here."

She then joked that it was "perfect timing" because she was about to sing her 2011 hit, "Baggage Claim."

Miranda added: "It's perfect timing because this one's for the ladies tonight."

Fans praised Miranda's reaction, with one commenting: "Awesome reaction. I love her easy going way of handling it," while others posted laughing emojis and heart emojis.

© Getty Images Miranda wasn't fazed by a fan throwing a bra on stage

Stage invasions

Miranda isn't the only artist to have something thrown onto the stage mid-performance; however, she is one of the few who escaped without being hit by the object.

Fellow country star, Luke Bryan, was recently hit in the face by a ball after a fan in the crowd threw it towards the stage during his performance at the North Dakota State Fair in July, and he had a savage response when asked his opinion on fans who throw objects at musicians.

© Instagram Miranda joked the bra wasn't her size

"My official statement is people throw things at artists, and they’re idiots," he said on the Bobby Bones Show. "It's the deterioration of the moral fabric of how your [expletive] ought to act.

"This is not a new thing," he added. "That was a great thing to get thrown at me. It was a little beach ball. I've had $1,100 cell phones get thrown at me."

© Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Ca Luke called people who throw objects on stage 'idiots'

Luke recalled the incident that occurred during his encore performance of "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)."

"It was this little beach ball thing, like a hacky sack. When I'm sitting there singing, and I'm just doing my deal, and it comes into my frame, obviously, I flinched. It got me," the 49-year-old said.

© Getty Images Luke was it in the face by a small beach ball

"When the thing came in... the little ball or whatever it was came in, I mean, the first thing I do is... I see red, and I get my composure," he added.

Admitting it was a "bunch of kids" being "silly," Luke lost his cool "for three seconds," before finishing his encore song.



© Getty Images Luke said he has had cell phones thrown at him

Luke claimed that the "most frustrating" part was how the description of the ball thrown at him started to change the more the story was told.

"But then the problem with it is, is then it makes all of my family members and friends that don't have all the social media to go watch what actually happened, then they call me, and then it turns into I got hit by, like I said, a baseball," he added.