Miranda Lambert's wild new look has fans saying the same thing

Miranda Lambert is her own best advertisement, but it wasn't her clothes that captivated her fans' attention.

The country music star shared a promotional video for her clothing brand, Idyllwind, and looked gorgeous modeling western-inspired outfits.

Miranda showed off her curvaceous physique in embroidered denim jeans, matching jackets, cowboy boots, and accessories, including chunky belts.

However, it was her wild curly hair that her fans were blown away by. Miranda typically sports straight hair with a slight wave, but her new look was full of big, bouncy curls.

New look

"I'm digging those curls!!!" one follower commented. A second said: "Looking good Miranda, love the hair."

A third added: "Love the blonde curls." A fourth said: "Love her hair so much like this."

Idyllwind

Miranda launched her clothing and boot brand in 2018, and it has been going from strength to strength ever since.

© Miranda Lambert Miranda launched Idyllwind in 2018

Discussing the inspiration behind Idyllwind, she says on the brand's website: "Idyllwind is a true picture of everything that I am about – built for the everyday girl who is also a badass!

"A brand based on loving who you are – being who you are – being comfortable in your skin – and celebrating that at whatever age or size."

She continues: "It's built around comfortable, soft, affordable, great fitting clothes and boots, that I call my trusties. Clothes I know I can always put on and feel good wearing.

© Getty Images Miranda is a big fan of Western-inspired outfits

"A brand that creates the emotion and sentiment of going out in the world and being brave."

Miranda adds: "When we started thinking about ways to tell our Idyllwind story, I was inspired by the idea of celebrating the type of women who inspired me every day.

"Women who own who they are and are making their mark. These Boss Ladies take risks and fiercely break the mold. In their boots, they have a story to tell."

Tennessee living

© Instagram Miranda and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin live in Tennessee

When Miranda isn't busy with her hectic work schedule, she enjoys spending time at home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin.

The couple lives on a 400-acre farm near Primm Springs, Tennessee, roughly an hour's drive south of Nashville, and she bought the property for a whopping $3.4 million in 2016.

Miranda and Brendan have an idyllic life, and she admitted that living together feels like they are on one continuous date.

© Instagram Miranda said living with Brendan is like a 'continuous date'

"We're pretty chill. When we're off work, I'm in my patio hang vibe," she told Us Weekly last September. "We'll make drinks and listen to music. Sometimes we'll have the best parties just by ourselves."

She continued: "He loves what he calls 'happy hour music' – Matchbox Twenty and Goo Goo Dolls. So, we have different tastes, but we'll sit there for hours and listen."

Miranda added: "Sometimes I say to him, 'We kind of live on a date,' which is pretty awesome."

© Instagram Miranda and Brendan met in 2018

Miranda and Brendan met on the set of Good Morning America in 2018 when the star was appearing on the show with her band, The Pistol Annies, and Brendan was working on the show as part of their security team.

The pair got engaged just three months after meeting, with Brendan proposing with a dazzling rose-hued diamond ring surrounded by a halo of pavé diamonds set on multiple rose gold bands.

They married in January 2019 in a private ceremony held on their stunning farm.