Miranda Lambert claps back at troll that commented on 'unattractive' appearance in new photo
miranda lambert acm awards 2024© Getty Images

The "Hell on Heels" singer was unfairly criticized for wearing leggings

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon
New York
2 minutes ago
Miranda Lambert isn't putting up with body shaming comments.

Over the weekend, the "Hell on Heels" singer shared a round of photos highlighting some special moments in February, among them one photo in which she was pictured wearing leggings.

And after a troll rudely commented that the country star should opt not to wear "legging type pants," she gracefully called it out.

WATCH: Miranda Lambert welcomes new horse into the family

In the photo in question, Miranda appears wearing blue work-out leggings, leaning on her hands and knees as she seemingly does some yoga, with a baby goat on her.

A troll then wrote in the comments section under the post: "Yikes, legging type pants are not attractive on people with a little extra here and there. They don't do you any favors. You are too beautiful to display the unattractive parts."

They went on: "I'm not a fan of leggings on anyone, actually. I've seen way more of a person's business than I wanted to."

Photo shared by Miranda Lambert in which she is doing yoga with baby goats© Instagram
Miranda shared some cute photos from February

Despite the unjust criticism, Miranda took the comments in stride, taking to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of them, and writing: "Good to know!" with a laughing emoji.

She added: "I'll do better about displaying my 'unattractive parts.'"

Photo shared by Miranda Lambert in which she is riding on a horse© Instagram
The singer included snaps with her beloved horses

Among the rest of the photos that Miranda shared in her photo dump were several of her on one of her beloved horses, a sweet photo with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, plus a video of the yoga with baby goats session.

Photo shared by Miranda Lambert posing with her husband Brendan McLoughlin© Instagram
She also included a photo with her husband

Fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "What a month! Love all of these sweet moments," as others followed suit with: "One very beautiful woman right there," and: "Love it ALL!!!" as well as: "So glad you got this time for yourself!!!"

Miranda and Brendan have been married since January 2019© Jason Kempin
The couple tied the knot in 2019

Miranda is based in Tennessee; she and Brendan live on a sprawling property, which is reportedly worth $3.4 million, near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville, and it even has a 400-acre horse farm. The main house boasts 3,544 square feet, and is surrounded by two guest cabins, a boathouse, a lake, plus 75 acres of manicured land and wooded hills, and a six-bay equipment garage.

She and her husband, who is originally from Staten Island, met in 2018 when she had an appearance on Good Morning America and he was working at the ABC studios as a security guard. She was previously married to Blake Shelton from 2011 to 2015.

