Is Christine Baranski dating someone 47 years younger than her? Here's everything we know

Christine Baranski, 73, is making headlines with very surprising romance reports. After making several cozy-looking red carpet appearances with the 26-year-old singer-songwriter King Princess, fans can't help but speculate if the two are dating.

This isn't the first age gap relationship to make headlines. JoJo Siwa, 22, started dating Love Island UK's Chris Hughes, 32, after appearing on Celebrity Big Brother. Leonardo Dicaprio and many of his girlfriends. Sarah Paulson, 50, and her longtime partner, Holland Taylor, 82.

The latest pairing catching fans' eyes is Christine and King. The two met while filming the second season of Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers. Christine and King Princess held hands while posing together on the red carpet at the re-opening night of Mamma Mia on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre on August 18.

And yesterday, King posted those photos to her 756,000 Instagram followers with the caption: "#loveislove." Neither Christine or King have commented on their relationship, but fans have many thoughts. One fan commented on King's Instagram post: "My fave thing about this is idk if this is real or not."

Another wrote: "I honestly can't tell what's happening here but I'm loving that the girls and the gays are finally giving Christine the attention she deserves."

The star of Hacks, Hannah Einbinder, even commented on the post, writing: "Ava and Deborah vibes," signaling that the relationship may be a mentorship and friendship rather than a romantic one.

King Princess responded to Hannah's comment: "double date?" which only fueled speculations more.

Christine is a household name, starring in Mamma Mia, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Good Wife. At 73, she is one of the leads in HBO's The Gilded Age. King Princess, whose real name is Mikaela Straus, is at the very beginning of her career. Her debut single "1950" was released in 2018. Since then, she's performed at Lollapalooza and Coachella, and was even the opening act of the European leg of Harry Styles' Love On Tour.

Christine and King were first seen together when they attended Oh, Mary! on Broadway in August 2024. Since then, they've made several other appearances, including going to the opening night of The Picture of Dorian Gray in March.

During a chat with Interview Magazine in May, Christine explained how they became friends.

"Our first date – let's give them something to talk about – we actually got dressed up and finally had dinner," Christine said. "I remember we went to this chic, French-y watering hole. We sat at the bar, ordered our martinis, and suddenly we're talking about our grandmothers who deeply affected and influenced our lives. I think that's where we profoundly bonded."

She continued, saying: "It's going to be a beautiful relationship, baby...I can't wait for the decades ahead. I'm going to learn so much from you, and I'll teach you whatever good stuff that I know."

"I love you and I'm just thankful to have you in my life," King Princess responded.