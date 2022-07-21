Novak Djokovic will not play in US Open due to vaccination status The tennis star was previously deported from Australia over his status

Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to play in the US Open due to his vaccination status.

The US Open confirmed on Wednesday their entry requirements for all players, with tournament organizers sharing that "all eligible players are automatically entered into the men's and women's singles main-draw field based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event".

The tournament begins on 29 August.

However, although there is no vaccine mandate specifically from the organization, the US government requires all guests flying into the country to be vaccinated, and organizers confirmed that they would "respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens".

There are very few criteria for those who may be exempt and it is not thought the tennis star, who recently won Wimbledon, falls under any category.

The Serbian star previously spoke out about his hopes for the American tournament, admitting he would love to play against his peers. If he won the US Open he would have 22 Grand Slam titles, putting him tied for number one with Rafael Nadal.

Novak has 21 Grand Slam titles

"For the U.S. Open there is not much time, but hope dies last. I would like to play in the U.S. Open and Australia Open, but even if I do not it's not the end of the world," he said.

His comments about the Australian Open, in 2023, come after he was deported from the country earlier in 2022 over his vaccination status.

He sent a case to the courts pleading for a stay to play the championship but was denied.