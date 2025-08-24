Deborah Roberts highlights natural curly hair in new loved-up photo with Al Roker amid double celebration

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker are living the dolce vita! The couple have been enjoying some well-deserved time off, traveling throughout Italy in honor of the longtime TODAY anchor's 71st birthday, which was on August 20. And as they both continue to enjoy their vacation, the 20/20 host has delighted fans by sharing plenty of glimpses inside the Italian getaway.

On Saturday, Deborah took to Instagram and shared another sweet round of photos with Al, starting off with a loved-up snap of the two on a boat in Venice. The photo sees Al smiling ear to ear wearing a plaid jacket over a green knit shirt, while Deborah is in a high-neck floral dress, and her natural, long curly hair is styled into a half updo.

Next up was a stunning view of the sunset shining over the Venice canals, followed by more views of the idyllic, road-free city made up of hundreds of little islands. "What a joyous journey with you @alroker as we celebrate life," Deborah wrote in her caption, adding: "Can't believe we're on the cusp of three decades. I count our blessings every day," referring to her and Al's forthcoming milestone 30th anniversary on September 16.

© Instagram Deborah shared a loved-up photo with Al

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with one writing: "Wow, Venice!!! So lovely for you lovebirds!!" as others followed suit with: "What an amazing and inspirational couple you are!!" and: "Every year is a blessing! And so much more to come. Life with a soulmate makes everything sweeter," as well as: "These pics from your trip have made us so happy!! So so cute!" plus another added: "Beautiful Deborah! Enjoy!"

© Instagram The couple is traveling through Italy

For Al's actual birthday, Deborah also shared a round of photos, starting off with one of the man of the hour at dinner, followed by one of him posing next to a moke-style car. She also included a photo of him enjoying a cocktail, and one of him holding up a wooden sign that reads "home."

"To the man who brings life, love and laughs to my world, a heartfelt happy birthday. Your kindness, joy and generosity are boundless blessings," she wrote in her caption, closing out with: "Love you so much! Please join me in showering @alroker with the biggest birthday wishes his heart can hold!"

© Instagram Al celebrated his 71st birthday on August 20

Deborah and Al met in 1990 when they were both working for NBC and tied the knot in 1995. They are doting parents to two kids, Leila, 26, who lives in Paris, and Nick, 23, who goes to college in Vermont, as well as to Courtney, 38, Al's daughter from his previous marriage to Alice Bell, who he was married to from 1984 to 1994.

Al has been part of the TODAY crew since 1996 — and with NBC since 1978 — and last year, shortly after Hoda Kotb announced that she would be leaving the program, he spoke exclusively to HELLO! about what makes the show so great. "You know, it would be more bitter than sweet if she was leaving, leaving," he shared at the time, maintaining: "She's just transitioning into a different role." Plus, as Hoda's role evolves, Al also maintained that "the great thing about the Today Show" is that "the sum is greater than its equal parts."

© Instagram Deborah and Al will celebrate their 30th anniversary on 16

Gushing over the likes of fellow anchors Craig Melvin, plus Sheinelle Jones — currently on leave from the show following the death of her husband — Laura Jarrett, Peter Alexander and Willie Geist, he said: "They've all subbed, they've all stepped in, and we don't miss a beat."

"So no matter what happens, we're going to be in great shape," Al ensured, noting that the show, which has been on the air since 1952, for a whopping 72 years, is "built to evolve." He further reflected: "Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else. So the future of the show is just as strong and bright no matter who steps in."