Nelly Furtado's fans say the same thing as she shares rare bikini photos

Nelly Furtado is stepping into 2025 with confidence, self-love, and an inspiring message for her fans.

The 46-year-old singer stunned in a bright orange bikini on Sunday, embracing her natural beauty and shutting down speculation about cosmetic procedures in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"HAVE A BODY NEUTRAL 2025, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, LOVE WITH EVERY INCH OF YOUR HEART. THANKS FOR ALL THE MEMORIES THIS YEAR," she wrote, sharing her thoughts on beauty standards, self-acceptance, and the pressures of being in the public eye.

Reflecting on the past year, Nelly admitted she had become more aware of the aesthetic pressures of her career but, at the same time, had discovered a deeper sense of self-love. "This year I became aware of the aesthetic pressure of my work in a brand new way, while simultaneously I experienced new levels of self-love and genuine confidence from within," she wrote.

© Instagram Nelly rocks and orange bikini

She also revealed that she had taken legal action against online "charlatans" who were spreading misinformation about her beauty routine and selling products based on false claims.

Setting the record straight, she declared: "I have never had any face or body surgeries or augmentation, besides veneers on the top row of my teeth, quite recently." She also clarified that she has never had face or lip injections or fillers.

Instead, Nelly credited her youthful glow to an old-school skincare routine. "I have a loving, old-school facialist who I purchase serums and creams from, and I started that when I was 20," she shared.

© Instagram Nelly shares rare bikini snaps

She then revealed the beauty tricks used behind the scenes of photo shoots and red carpet appearances.

"The day before photo shoots and red carpets, I drink a lot of water and sleep on my back," she explained.

"Sometimes on the red carpet or at photo shoots, my makeup artist uses face tape to give my eyes, skin, and makeup more lift. Sometimes my stylist uses body tape to create different silhouettes. Body makeup can also sometimes be contoured to achieve a certain look."

© Getty Nelly Furtado makes midlife seem amazing

Emphasizing the magic of good styling, Nelly wrote, "Makeup can do magical things! So can great eyebrows! So can a great hairstylist! So can great underthings!" She also proudly stated that she had not used any editing or filters on her photos, crediting her golden glow to nothing more than a simple spray tan.

"I have spider veins, and they remind me of my mom and aunties and life, so I think that’s why I haven’t parted with them so far ," she shared, embracing the natural changes that come with aging.

Her final message for the new year was one of empowerment and self-acceptance. "My New Year’s message for 2025 is: express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality, and know that it’s perfectly OK to be OK with what you see in the mirror. And it’s also OK to want something different. We are all cute little humans just bouncing around the earth looking for hugs."

© Instagram Nelly rose to fame in 2000s

Nelly's candid post was met with an outpouring of love and support from her fans, who flooded the comments section with admiration for her honesty and authenticity.

One fan wrote, "HATS OFF for this honest post!!! And respect for embracing your natural self and giving us a glimpse of such a genuine part of yourself. Authenticity has always been one of your greatest qualities. Thank you, Nelly. You're truly an inspiration. LOOOVEEE!!!"

Another fan added, "The epitome of beauty and grace right here!!!! I love you and your story!!! Forever beleza!"

Her hairstylist also chimed in, writing, "QUEEN. The QUEENIEST of QUEENS LOVE YOU and your spider veins FOREVER."

Another supporter wrote, "All the Nelstars around the world love you, you look perfect and sooooo beautiful. You are powerful, you are a Spirit indestructible."

© Shutterstock Nelly Furtado leaving Sony Studios in New York

One particularly touching comment read: "I take my hat off to you, my favorite artist. You are beautiful, and negative comments about your body should never matter. Generally, negative comments come from envious or insecure people who seek to make themselves feel better by bringing down the self-esteem of others. Keep it up, Nelly. You're beautiful, that's for sure."

The singer, who has been a household name since the early 2000s, has been embracing this chapter of her life with newfound confidence. In November, she appeared on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, where she spoke about how much she has been enjoying her 40s and the personal growth she has experienced.

"It's a very fun time in my life. I feel most confident now. I had the 40s glow-up," she said. "I just feel like me. I had time to work on my inner life."