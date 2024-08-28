Claudia Schiffer shows off sculpted abs in glowing bikini video

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer radiated natural beauty as she soaked up the sunshine on vacation in Greece in a recent Instagram post.

Marking her 54th birthday, Claudia slipped into an angelic white swimwear set to show off her sculpted abs and toned silhouette.

Matching her monochrome bikini, she wore a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses and swept her icy blonde hair into a high ponytail that whipped behind her in the wind.

"The Greek butterfly came back this year for my birthday," penned the model. "Thank you for all the sweet messages!"

Claudia Schiffer celebrates her 54th birthday in Greece

Exactly one year ago, Claudia celebrated her 53rd birthday in the same spot, in which an enchanting butterfly landed on her hand, only to flutter away moments later.

© Instagram The supermodel marked her birthday in the same place last year

In conversation with Net-a-Porter in 2022, the nineties muse shed light on the health and wellness rituals she swears by to maintain her enviable glow.

"We all need to make decisions that affect the next generation so we eat seasonal, locally grown fruit and vegetables that are pesticide-free, and organically produced meat and dairy from local farms," she said.

© Getty The supermodel shot to fame in the 1990s

The model added that she always starts her day with "quinoa, pineapple, almond slithers and fresh almond milk with dates in it."

For lunch, Claudia favours a protein-heavy meal paired with fresh vegetables, while snacks are more nutrient-rich bites like "sheep's or goat's yoghurt with banana, chia seeds and flax seeds, and treats are always chocolate, a great red wine or my favorite Leoube rosé."

She added: "I also love the traditional old-fashioned German stews that my mother used to cook for me, which I now have when I’m with my siblings in Hamburg."

© Victor Boyko At 54, Claudia is still just as radiant

Over the years, Claudia has often shared candid thoughts about aging. Embracing the natural progression of life, she harbors no envious sentiments toward the emerging brigade of young models.

Speaking with Elle UK, she mused: "I've had many wonderful compliments in my time. But then you get to the next stage and you move on.

“You don't have to be called beautiful your entire life. It's a nice memory, but then the next generation starts. For me, it's a natural thing to do, to hand over, to not be envious or jealous."

