Jennifer Lopez's teen Emme rocks hair transformation with blonde highlights during Hamptons getaway

Jennifer Lopez is soaking up the last bits of summer as best she can, documenting her time away from the stage after completing a round of concerts all over the world earlier this month. The actress took to her social media page to reveal that, in the midst of doing promotion for her upcoming film Kiss of the Spider Woman, she's taking a bit of time off to get some well-earned vitamin D at her home in the Hamptons.

Jennifer, 56, shared a round of photos on Instagram from her visit to the elite locale, where she owns a home valued at $10 million, and in particular enjoying the weekend weather with a bike ride courtesy of Bluejay bikes. For the occasion, she dressed herself in a white cropped sweater with the phrase "Le Sunshine" embroidered on it, Celine espadrilles, white pants and a matching button down underneath.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez poses with a bicycle before a ride through the Hamptons

The singer let her hair down and sported natural glam for the occasion, and then shared a selfie of herself on a ride in a convertible through the neighborhood with vocal coach Steve Mackey and one of her 17-year-old twins, Emme. Jennifer shares Emme and their twin brother Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The teen, who uses they/them pronouns, opted for a blue plaid button down with a gray undershirt and khaki shorts, rocking their natural bushy curls that looked to be sporting new blonde highlights, putting them even more in tune with their mom's own caramel brown tresses.

Fan comments on the post ranged from: "JLo + Hamptons = Romantic and dreamy combination," and: "Sunday Funday with the fam," to: "Time to get some rest with fam! YOU DESERVE IT JENN! ENJOY," as well as: "All that matters…a happy place with your loved ones. Enjoy the peace and happiness you deserve."

© Instagram The mom-of-two recruited their teen Emme along for a ride too, with the 17-year-old sporting blonde highlights

The mini vacation might just end up being pretty "mini" after all, as the singer will soon be back out on the road promoting the upcoming Bill Condon feature, in which she stars alongside Diego Luna and Tonatiuh. It is an adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, originating from Manuel Puig's 1976 novel of the same name. It is the second time the project is being brought to the screen, following 1985's Brazilian Oscar-winning production.

© Instagram "Le Sunshine" she captioned her photos

The first trailer for the project dropped just last week (watch it above) and is already earning Oscar buzz for Jennifer, who was memorably snubbed of a nomination for her acclaimed turn in 2019's Hustlers. "What drew me to this story? First of all, the story's about love, right? It's the one thing in life that is really worth dying for in a way, and that's really the poetry of the movie to me," she told Out Magazine recently.

"It was really a dream come true," the "On the Floor" hitmaker continued. "I've dreamt of doing a musical for so many years. For it to be one that is … [a] movie about love and acceptance and community, especially in this time, to me it couldn't have been a better thing to happen."