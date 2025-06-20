Jennifer Lopez and talented child Emme, 17, hint at exciting collab in brand new photo

Jennifer Lopez loves being a mom and has made a conscious effort to ensure her twins Emme and Max, 17, enjoy their lives away from the spotlight.

And while Max seems to prefer being a private citizen, in the past few years, Emme has shown signs of following in their mom's footsteps.

They are a talented singer and have performed on stage with JLo on several occasions. And most recently, Emme was pictured with their mom in LA stepping into a dance studio - possibly hinting of a collaboration in the not so distant future.

© GC Images Jennifer Lopez and her teenager Emme have been pictured going into a dance studio together in LA

Of course, Emme may just have wanted to watch their mom at work, but it's clear that the talented teen is interested in JLo's profession.

Unlike Max, Emme has also been seen on several occasions on the red carpet with their mom.

Most recently, they stepped out to attend the premiere of "Othello" in March, which was held in New York City. They were also joined by JLo's sister, Lynda Lopez, who shared several photos from the star-studded night out on her Instagram page.

© LaGOSSIPTV/Blue love images / BACKGRID JLo and her child Emme in LA arriving for a session in a dance studio

Emme joined JLo during her It's My Party world tour in 2019 when Emme was just 11, and they also performed on stage at the Super Bowl in 2020. Two years later, they joined the award-winning singer at the Dodger Stadium for the sixth annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala, where they sang a duet of Christina Perr's "A Thousand Years."

JLo recently opened up about Emme's eyes lighting up when she told them about a big moment in her career, that inspired them to play music in their room.

© Instagram JLo and Emme have a close bond

Talking to E! News, JLo admitted that Emme's "eyes lit up" when she told them she had performed one of John Kander's songs on a Broadway stage. "I go up to their room and I hear them," Jennifer recalled.

"They had found the original soundtrack of Kiss of the Spider Woman with Chita Rivera and they were playing it in their room. "I remember asking, 'Are you proud of me?'" JLo continued.

© Instagram JLo with her twins Emme and Max

"They were like, 'We're so proud. We're so proud.' But then they went upstairs, and when they were alone, they were listening to it. "It just touched my heart because I could tell like it made an impression, and there's nothing in the world like impressing your kids."

She added: "When I heard that, I was like, 'Oh, they do care.'"

JLo shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The pair have remained on good terms since their split.

Most recently JLo was married to Ben Affleck, and moved from Miami to LA after they began dating in 2021. The pair announced their separation in 2024 after two years of marriage, but are still good friends and remain part of each other's lives.