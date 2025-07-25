Jennifer Lopez hints at heartbreak following major split

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly split from her record label in an unexpected move from the entertainer, who is currently on her Up All Night tour in Europe and the Middle East.

According to The Sun, the "Jenny From the Block" singer has parted ways with music label BGM, which has signed artists like Kylie Minogue and Rita Ora. This comes after the release of her album This Is Me…Now in February 2024 failed to achieve commercial success, becoming the lowest-charting release of her career.

At a crossroads

© Getty Jennifer has parted ways with her record label

The publication reported that Jennifer had inked a one-album deal with the label, prompting her to release her latest single, "Birthday", with the smaller label Hundred Days Records.

The star has been performing a slew of unreleased songs on tour, including a track that appears to delve into her heartbreak following her divorce from Ben Affleck in 2024.

"Thank you for the scars you left on my heart/ I won't fall apart because of who you are and all your broken parts," she sang, in a performance of the song "Wreckage of You".

© Getty Images She was forced to cancel her tour in 2024

The 56-year-old is enjoying a sizzling summer one year after she parted ways with her husband and canceled her This Is Me…Now tour, reasoning that she wanted to spend more time with her family.

"Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," a statement from her reps read at the time. The mother of two then shared an emotional apology to her adoring fans, and reassured them that she would be back.

"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again," she said in a statement.

Jennifer's hiatus

© Instagram She spent time with her kids Max and Emme during her hiatus

Jennifer opened up to Interview magazine about the difficult decision and explained why it came about. "I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life," she said.

"And I'm glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."

"I can't wait to get back out there," she added. "I have the most understanding and loving fans in the world. Some fan bases can be spicy. Mine are just a bunch of lovers."

Bigger and better

© Getty The 56-year-old is currently touring in Europe and the Middle East

Her Up All Night tour appears to be a hit, with performances in cities like Madrid, Budapest, Warsaw and Abu Dhabi. Jennifer will then take her tour to Vegas in December, where she will begin her residency at Caesar's Palace.

Speaking to People ahead of her tour, Jennifer shared just how excited she was to be on the road again as "it seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy".

"Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That's always my goal," she said.

