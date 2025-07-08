Jennifer Lopez looks incredible in tiny bikini as she enjoys lavish getaway

Jennifer Lopez soaked up the sun on the Spanish coast and looked happier than ever ahead of her Up All Night tour, which kicks off in the European country on July 8.

The performer glowed as she sat poolside in a tiny black and white bikini, showcasing her toned figure as she reclined on a yellow lounge chair.

Jennifer added a white button-down shirt tied at the front, as well as aviator sunglasses and stacked gold necklaces to complete the look.

Her brunette locks were worn down in cascading, beachy waves, and she added a nude lipstick for the perfect pout. "¡Hola España! Nos vemos pronto," she wrote in the Instagram caption, which translates to "Hello Spain! See you soon!"

On the road

© Instagram Jennifer looked incredible as she enjoyed her vacation

Jennifer's concert series will begin in Pontevedra, Spain, followed by a slew of major cities like Madrid, Barcelona, Budapest, Warsaw, Abu Dhabi and Istanbul. She will then take her tour to Vegas in December, where she will begin her residency at Caesar's Palace.

It comes a year after the 55-year-old canceled her This Is Me Live tour in 2024 so that she could take "time off to be with her children, family and close friends", as she revealed in a statement.

The A-lister opened up about her difficult year to Interview magazine, sharing that taking time away allowed her to show up for her fans like never before.

© Instagram The star will begin her tour in Pontevedra, Spain

"I can't wait to get back out there," she told the publication. "I have the most understanding and loving fans in the world. Some fan bases can be spicy. Mine are just a bunch of lovers."

"I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life," she continued.

"And I'm glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself."

Heartbreak and healing

© Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024

The "Jenny From the Block" singer weathered a public breakup with her husband of two years, Ben Affleck, in 2024, causing her to reckon with heartbreak and come back stronger than ever.

She told People that she was ready to perform again as "it seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy".

"Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That's always my goal," she said.

© Getty Images She took time away from touring after the breakup

While both Ben and Jennifer remained tight-lipped about their divorce after splitting in August, the Pearl Harbor actor made a rare comment about the breakup in an interview with British GQ.

"There's a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," he told the publication. "But honestly, [...] the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."

"There's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. There is no, 'This is what happened,'" he added. "It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."

To see more of Jennifer living it up by the water, watch below...