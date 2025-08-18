Heidi Klum's daughter Leni reunites with dad Seal in sweet photo

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni reunited with her dad Seal in a photo shared on social media over the weekend.

The model and singer had their arms around each other in the sweet moment. "Papa's biggest fan," Leni captioned the post.

The 21-year-old recently spent her birthday with the singer and her biological dad Flavio Briatore.

© Instagram Leni is very close to her father Seal

Heidi became pregnant with Leni when she was still dating Flavio in 2003.

But the couple split and the AGT star began a relationship with the "Kiss From a Rose" singer.

Heidi welcomed Leni on May 4, 2004, and in 2005, she tied the knot with Seal.

© Getty Images Leni Olumi Klum and Seal attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Harder They Fall"

He legally adopted Leni in 2009, whose name was changed to "Leni Olumi Klum." Heidi and Seal welcomed three more children before getting divorced in 2014.

Since their divorce, Seal has remained extremely close with all four children.

Seal adopted Heidi's eldest child in 2009 and reflected on fatherhood in an interview with E!. "It's everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother," he said.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Leni Olumi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala

"She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond."

He explained that he is "so proud of everything that Leni has done", and he's "more proud of everything that she is".

"She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people’s feelings.

© Instagram The Klum women look so alike

So I’m kind of more impressed with everything that she is."

Leni has often appeared in lingerie photoshoots with her model mom and recently Heidi was forced to defend the decision to appear in the mother-daughter shoot.

"A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together,’” she told People. “But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that."

"I’ve always been very open with my body," she added. "When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European."