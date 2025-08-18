Heidi Klum's son Henry Samuel wowed the crowd on the weekend when he walked in fashion brand Kith's first runway show in six years on the streets of New York, with his mother cheering him on from the sidelines.

The 19-year-old looked so grown up as he strutted the catwalk in a double denim look, complete with a white bomber jacket, a collared shirt, and white sneakers.

Every inch the professional, he kept his eyes straight ahead while Heidi filmed from the front row.

Steadfast support

© Instagram Henry looked incredible in the double denim look

The supermodel couldn't have been prouder of her eldest son, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Seal.

To see Henry strut the runway, watch below...

WATCH: Heidi Klum's son Henry wows the crowd during unexpected appearance

She took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the event, sweetly writing: "So many beautiful Models on the @kith catwalk in New York tonight, but I only have eyes for you @henrygunthersamuel."

Heidi looked incredible at the fashion show, donning a brown backless gown for the day out. She accessorized with a blue handbag and large aviator sunglasses, and opted to wear her hair in beachy waves with bold bangs.

Budding star

© Penske Media via Getty Images The 19-year-old is following in his mother's footsteps

Henry is no stranger to the runway, having made his debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January at the Lena Erziak show.

He also became a cover star in March for Hunger, prompting Heidi to bubble with excitement over her son's achievement.

"So proud of you, my beautiful Henry! Your first cover for @hungermagazine — what an incredible milestone!" she wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram He was signed to NEXT Management in July

"Watching you grow into the amazing young man you are today fills my heart with so much joy. The world is just beginning to see what I've always known — you are destined for greatness! I love you @henrysamle."

The college student was signed by NEXT Management in July, and shared in a statement how meaningful the career move was for him.

"I've grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience," he said. "I'm grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry."

Family ties

© Getty Images He walked in the Lena Erziak show in January

Speaking to GQ after the Kith show, Henry revealed the words of wisdom that his mother imparted ahead of his runway appearance.

"She has different ways of getting in the zone, and I have my different ways of getting in the zone," he explained. "But her advice is just staying calm, being present, and being very motivated."

"I'm very lucky to have a family that can support me in that sense, but also it's a little bit [nerve-racking], 'cause I'm kind of putting on the show for them, too," he added.

Proud as punch

© Getty Images Heidi shares her four children with Seal

As for Heidi, she shared that it was a fulfilling experience to see her son do what he loved.

"Henry here on the catwalk today, my youngest son [Johan] moving into his college dorm. Things are changing," she told the publication. "It's only his second show, and he did so amazingly. It's so fun to see your child having joy in what he's doing."

Heidi also shares Leni, 21, Johan, 18, and Lou, 15, with her "Kiss From a Rose" crooner ex-husband. The couple split in 2012, and the German native went on to marry Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz in February 2019.