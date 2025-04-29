Heidi Klum twins with daughter in sultry lingerie for major career move

Heidi Klum has long been the face of major lingerie brands – think Victoria's Secret, SKIMS – but she is sharing the spotlight with her daughter, Leni Klum, once again as the duo front another campaign for Intimissimi.

The 51-year-old starred in a promotional shoot with her daughter to launch Intimissimi's new basics collection. The images feature Heidi posing alongside her daughter Leni in matching lingerie — and it’s obvious that Leni has inherited her mother’s striking ability to command the camera.

Heidi showed off her toned physique in a white silky bra and semi-sheer underwear. The German supermodel layered a white satin robe over her ethereal ensemble. Heidi's blonde bombshell locks were styled into soft waves while her makeup exuded glamour with a bronze, smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Meanwhile, Leni stood next to her mom in a black slinky ensemble that featured a plunging bra and a pair of matching underwear courtesy of the Italian lingerie brand. The 20-year-old looked stunning as she draped a black silky robe around her shoulders while her brunette tresses were styled into a voluminous blowout, and her makeup was left radiant.

Heidi captioned the post: "Another year with @intimissimi This time with the basic collection made of silk and microfiber: minimalist, elegant and super comfortable. Available now online and in all Intimissimi stores. @leniklum @intimissimi #intimissimi #theartofitalianlingerie #heidixintimissimi #ad."

This isn't the first time the mother-and-daughter duo have graced alongside each other for a major campaign deal. Back in February, Leni made her TV debut as she joined her mom to celebrate Heidi's two glorious decades at the helm of Germany's Next Top Model.

In the promotional image, Leni donned a sheer white mini-dress that featured an asymmetrical necklace. The garment was adorned with ruffles crafted from off-cuts and boasted an hourglass silhouette.

© Instagram The duo hit the runway together

Heidi stood alongside her daughter on the runway in a feathered pale blue mini dress with a matching cape. The off-the-shoulder number was adorned with stylish feathered fringing while the waist was cinched by excess fabric.

"Working with my mom again was great. Even though it's primarily work, we always have so much fun together - and then my grandma visited us on set too," shared Leni.

Leni was first approached by a modeling scout at the age of 12, however, her mom would not allow her to sign. It wasn't until Leni was 16 that Heidi allowed her to make her debut alongside her for Vogue Germany.

