Heidi Klum marks middle son's emotional 'move' away from home with rare family photograph

Heidi Klum gathered her children to help send off her son, Johan, as he embarks on his college education. The German supermodel shared an emotional farewell with her son this week as she helped him move to the Big Apple.

The 52-year-old took to her Instagram to share a sweet photograph of her posing with her children on "move in day." Heidi and Johan were joined by the 18-year-old's siblings, Leni Klum, 21, and Henry Samuel, 19.

© Instagram Heidi posted a picture with three of her children

The snap captured Heidi in a red New York Yankees cap, a black E.T. T-shirt, and aviator sunglasses, while her kids, all dressed in black tops, helped move Johan’s belongings into his new place. In the caption, Heidi penned: "College move in day NYC," along with heart and Statue of Liberty emojis.

Heidi shares four kids – Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou – with her ex-husband Seal.

The big college move comes after Johan graduated from high school back in June. Heidi posted a carousel of heartwarming snaps from the celebratory day. The first post featured a video of the 18-year-old proudly receiving his honor, dressed in his school’s blue graduation robes and cap layered over a crisp white shirt and smart tie.

© Instagram Heidi Klum celebrated her son's graduation

The devoted mother captioned the post: "Cheering you on today and every day CONGRATULATIONS JOHAN my heart is full of joy and pride."

College move

In an interview with People back in November 2024, Heidi shared that Johan has been busy visiting different colleges as he embarks on the next chapter of his life. "Today, we actually toured Parsons [School of Design] for my second son, Johan," she said.

"Johan is very much into the arts and making clothes. So today we toured Parsons."

Meanwhile, it's not only Johan who is flying the nest – Heidi's eldest son, Henry, is preparing to return to college following a summer spent in Brazil with his girlfriend, Kayla Betulius.

© Instagram Henry and his girlfriend

As per Vanguard News Group, Kayla is from Brazil and is a first-year International Development Studies major at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old has also been busy this season expanding his modeling portfolio. Henry walked in fashion brand Kith's first runway show in six years on the streets of New York in August. The teenager donned a double denim look, complete with a white bomber jacket, a collared shirt, and white sneakers.

© Instagram Henry looked incredible in the double denim look

Heidi took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the event, writing: "So many beautiful Models on the @kith catwalk in New York tonight, but I only have eyes for you @henrygunthersamuel."

Heidi's family photos

© Instagram Heidi and her son Henry took a sweet selfie Stylish selfie Heidi and Henry posed together for a sweet selfie ahead of a star-studded event. Despite following in his mom's modeling footsteps, Henry has inherited his dad's looks. Following Henry's birth, Heidi told People: "Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal'. And I'm like, 'He has nothing of me? C'mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere'. And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father'."

© Getty Images Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala Fashion forward Heidi and Leni twinned in black ensembles for The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala at Casa Cipriano back in May. Leni opted for a sultry lace dress while Heidi kept things classic in a silk tailored suit.

© Instagram Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and her four children The whole family The supermodel posed for a rare family photograph that featured all four of her children alongside her husband, Tom Kaultiz. Heidi looked incredible in a pink metallic dress while her son's kept things casual in slouchy jeans.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel at the 2025 American Music Awards Red carpet Heidi graced the carpet of the 2025 American Music Awards with her model son, Henry. The pair coordinated their sartorial agendas in monochrome looks.