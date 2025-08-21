Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heidi Klum marks middle son's emotional 'move' away from home with rare family photograph
Subscribe
Heidi Klum marks middle son's emotional 'move' away from home with rare family photograph

Heidi Klum marks middle son's emotional 'move' away from home with rare family photograph

Heidi Klum bid an emotional farewell to Johan, her and Seal’s middle son, as he set off to begin his college journey

Heidi Klum and Seal at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards © Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Heidi Klum gathered her children to help send off her son, Johan, as he embarks on his college education. The German supermodel shared an emotional farewell with her son this week as she helped him move to the Big Apple. 

The 52-year-old took to her Instagram to share a sweet photograph of her posing with her children on "move in day." Heidi and Johan were joined by the 18-year-old's siblings, Leni Klum, 21, and Henry Samuel, 19. 

Heidi posing with her three children© Instagram
Heidi posted a picture with three of her children

The snap captured Heidi in a red New York Yankees cap, a black E.T. T-shirt, and aviator sunglasses, while her kids, all dressed in black tops, helped move Johan’s belongings into his new place. In the caption, Heidi penned: "College move in day NYC," along with heart and Statue of Liberty emojis.

Heidi shares four kids – Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou – with her ex-husband Seal.

The big college move comes after Johan graduated from high school back in June. Heidi posted a carousel of heartwarming snaps from the celebratory day. The first post featured a video of the 18-year-old proudly receiving his honor, dressed in his school’s blue graduation robes and cap layered over a crisp white shirt and smart tie. 

Heidi Klum and her two sons on graduation© Instagram
Heidi Klum celebrated her son's graduation

The devoted mother captioned the post: "Cheering you on today and every day CONGRATULATIONS JOHAN my heart is full of joy and pride."

College move

In an interview with People back in November 2024, Heidi shared that Johan has been busy visiting different colleges as he embarks on the next chapter of his life. "Today, we actually toured Parsons [School of Design] for my second son, Johan," she said.

"Johan is very much into the arts and making clothes. So today we toured Parsons."

Meanwhile, it's not only Johan who is flying the nest – Heidi's eldest son, Henry, is preparing to return to college following a summer spent in Brazil with his girlfriend, Kayla Betulius

Henry and his girlfriend posing on rock© Instagram
Henry and his girlfriend

As per Vanguard News Group, Kayla is from Brazil and is a first-year International Development Studies major at the University of California, Los Angeles. 

The 19-year-old has also been busy this season expanding his modeling portfolio. Henry walked in fashion brand Kith's first runway show in six years on the streets of New York in August. The teenager donned a double denim look, complete with a white bomber jacket, a collared shirt, and white sneakers.

henry samuel runway© Instagram
Henry looked incredible in the double denim look

Heidi took to Instagram to share a series of snaps from the event, writing: "So many beautiful Models on the @kith catwalk in New York tonight, but I only have eyes for you @henrygunthersamuel." 

Heidi's family photos

Heidi Klum's son Henry golf cart© Instagram

Heidi and her son Henry took a sweet selfie

Stylish selfie

Heidi and Henry posed together for a sweet selfie ahead of a star-studded event. Despite following in his mom's modeling footsteps, Henry has inherited his dad's looks. Following Henry's birth, Heidi told People: "Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal'. And I'm like, 'He has nothing of me? C'mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere'. And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father'." 

Leni Klum (L) and Heidi Klum attend The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala at Casa Cipriano on May 01, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum attend The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala

Fashion forward

Heidi and Leni twinned in black ensembles for The King's Trust 4th Annual Global Gala at Casa Cipriano back in May. Leni opted for a sultry lace dress while Heidi kept things classic in a silk tailored suit.

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and her four children© Instagram

Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and her four children

The whole family

The supermodel posed for a rare family photograph that featured all four of her children alongside her husband, Tom Kaultiz. Heidi looked incredible in a pink metallic dress while her son's kept things casual in slouchy jeans.

Heidi Klum, Henry Samuel at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.© Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel at the 2025 American Music Awards

Red carpet

Heidi graced the carpet of the 2025 American Music Awards with her model son, Henry. The pair coordinated their sartorial agendas in monochrome looks.

Heidi Klum and Leni Olumi Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival after party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2024 in Cap d'Antibes, France.© Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Leni Klum attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition

Glitzy looks

Leni was the spitting image of her mom at the the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition presented by Chopard And Red Sea International Film Festival after party at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. The model donned a feathered pink look that stood out against her mom's white ethereal number.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More