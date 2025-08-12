Seal's son morphs into famous dad in oceanside snapshots from Brazilian getaway

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Seal and his oldest son, Henry.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a tropical getaway with his beautiful girlfriend, Kayla Betulius, and posted photos on Instagram.

With his towering physique and handsome good looks, he's morphing into his Kiss from a Rose hitmaker dad.

He looks to be having the time of his life and soaking up the sun, sand and everything the location has to offer.

Young love

Henry recently went public with his romance and shared a striking photo of himself posing alongside the brunette beauty.

© Instagram He's enjoying a holiday of a lifetime with his girlfriend

The image was captured by renowned photographer Rankin, and saw them leaning their heads toward each other, both wearing matching pale pink shirts.

Kayla was holding Henry gently by the neck as he gazed into her eyes.

© Instagram Henry looks so much like his dad Seal

The college student and budding model branded her: "My first, my last, my everything," and wished Kayla a happy anniversary.

She's featured discreetly in posts on Henry's mom, Heidi Klum's social media pages and she was one of the first to flock to the comments section to gush over the young couple, calling their romance a "beautiful love story."

© Instagram Henry posed shirtless in the jungle

Modeling career

Henry has been signed to Next Management as he navigates his modeling career and follows in the footsteps of his mom and his sister, Leni.

Following Henry's birth, Heidi told People: "Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal'. And I'm like, 'He has nothing of me? C'mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere'.

© Getty Images Seal's son looks a lot like him when he was younger

"And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father'."

It appears he's always had a flair for fashion too as she told Good Housekeeping in 2011: "He lives in his own world.

© Getty Images Henry is now a model

"We went to dinner all dressed properly [and Henry wore dinosaur slippers]. You can barely walk in those things, but for him, it's not weird at all."

Life after divorce

© Getty Images Seal supported by his children and girlfriend

Despite their split, Heidi and Seal have both maintained a good relationship with their children, Lou, Johan, Henry and Leni.

They reunited for Johan's high school graduation in June, where Seal was photographed with a protective hand on his ex-wife's neck and they were spotted hugging.

She is happily married to Tokio Hotel rocker, Tom Kaulitz, and Seal is believed to still be dating his former personal assistant, Laura Strayer.

While details about Laura's current occupation are sparse, it is believed she remains in the music industry, continuing her connection to the artistic world she once managed for Seal.