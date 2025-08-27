Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce major marriage first: 'We're really excited'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t just making music together — they’re about to hit a new milestone in their marriage as they team up to produce a TV series for the first time. The couple have signed on as executive producers for a modern take on L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz. Titled Dorothy, the series is created by Gina Matthews and will be produced under her Little Engine label. According to Deadline, the adaptation is "a contemporary, music-infused YA retelling" that uses "the Yellow Brick Road as a metaphor for the challenges and choices facing young adults today".

It seems Blake is geared up for the new challenge ahead. "We're really excited about all the possibilities this show brings, and I'm so grateful that Gina shared the idea with me and Lee," he said in a statement. "I knew right away it was something Gwen would connect with. Her creativity and perspective are such a natural fit for this project."

© Penske Media via Getty Images The couple have signed on as executive producers

"It's a creative and modern take on a classic, and being part of something that blends music, emotion, and the character of Dorothy is inspiring to me," added his wife, Gwen.

The couple serve as non-writing executive producers on the project alongside Lee Metzger, Grant Scharbo, and Patrick Moran.

© Getty Images for Hallmark Media Gina Matthews has created the series

"I’ve been in love with The Wizard of Oz books since I was a child," explained Gina. "The story reminds us of the qualities we need to get through hard times, and Dorothy is a symbol of strength who shows us that with a little kindness – and a lot of grit – we can not only achieve great things but also lift up those around us. I’m excited to bring that message to the world, now more than ever."

"I’m really excited to work with this creative team," added Patrick. "I’m such a fan of everyone involved and couldn’t ask for a more exciting partnership as we reinvent this cherished IP."

© Getty Images The couple are 'excited' for the project

Meanwhile, Grant shared: "We’re thrilled to embark on this journey with Amazon and believe Dorothy will enchant a whole new generation of viewers."

The love story

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale, Blake Shelton and Zuma Rossdale

The couple met on The Voice and went public with their relationship in late 2015. In 2020, they announced their engagement to Instagram and a year later tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch.

Blake is also a stepfather to Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale.