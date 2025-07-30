Blake Shelton shares worries about his music: 'I know that will happen'

While many great musicians eventually have their songs covered, sampled, or remixed into countless versions, Blake Shelton has made it clear that this is not something he envisions – or wants – for his own musical legacy.

During an interview with Taste of Country Nights, the 49-year-old revealed his favorite Gwen Stefani song before the conversation swiftly took a turn. Blake admitted that he is a big fan of No Doubt's cover of Talk Talk's "It's My Life" – but shared that he prefers his wife's rendition over the original.

© Getty Images Blake revealed which of his wife's songs is his favourite

"I hope nobody ever remakes any of my music, because I know that will happen to me. People will be like, 'Oh my God, way better than Blake Shelton,'" he said.

The singer has earned an impressive total of 30 No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts, including both the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

© Getty Images Blake shared that he hopes his music won't be covered in the future

Earlier this month, Blake teamed up with Noah Cyrus on her latest single "New Country". The music video featured the duo performing together in a dimly lit barn. Noah appears in a glitzy black dress cinched at the waist with a silver belt, paired with lace-up heels. Meanwhile, Blake donned his classic navy shirt with dark–wash jeans and brown cowboy boots.

The musician's second single, "Stay Country or Die Tryin'", debuted its music video back in June.

Blake and Gwen's relationship

The couple met on The Voice and went public with their relationship in late 2015. In 2020, they announced their engagement on Instagram and a year later tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch. Blake and Gwen recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

© Getty Blake and Gwen met on The Voice

Gwen shares three sons, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. However, Blake is actively involved in raising his wife's three boys.

However, the couple came under controversy back in May following their American Music Awards performance. Viewers critiqued the show after discovering that the duo's performances were pre-taped for the awards – a detail they were not warned about beforehand.

Gwen performed a mash-up of her hit songs to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her 2004 album 'Love'. Blake's set confused matters further as he was photographed on the red carpet in the same outfit that he donned during his pre-recorded performance of his single "Stay Country Or Die Tryin'".

© Getty Images The couple came under fire following their performance

Following the backlash, Blake took to X to address the criticism he and Gwen received for not performing live at the awards show.

"Just now seeing these stories about Gwen and I pretaping our performances for the AMA’s. We came and performed when the show asked us to.. Really nothing else to say," he penned.

Rather than scribing her own message, Gwen reposted her husband's message on X.