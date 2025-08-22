Gwen Stefani's teen son is Blake Shelton's mini-me in birthday tribute

Gwen Stefani's middle child, Zuma Rossdale, could've been his stepfather's twin in a touching tribute post shared by his mother on Thursday.

The 17-year-old, whom Gwen welcomed with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, looked so grown up in the carousel post, which also featured photos from his childhood.

Mini-me

© Instagram The duo looked like twins in the sweet snap

"Happy birthday to our sweet and talented Zuma!! We love u soooo much!!" the No Doubt frontwoman lovingly wrote in the caption.

In several of the snaps, Zuma was dressed like his stepfather, Blake Shelton, in button-down shirts, denim, and cowboy hats.

Learn more about their close bond below...

WATCH: Blake Shelton gushes over "really talented" stepson Zuma

The teen even sported the same mullet-style haircut that Blake had back in the early days of his career, proving that the country superstar is both a fashion and musical inspiration for Zuma.

The pair looked like twins in one photo, where they smiled as Blake pointed to the camera.

© Instagram The teen sported a mullet in the tribute post

They both sported cowboy hats and button-down shirts as they relaxed inside a restaurant.

Gwen also shared a clip of Zuma singing a country song while playing guitar, and a video of Blake introducing his stepson onto the stage at his Oklahoma bar, Ole Red. He made his musical debut at the venue in July 2024.

© WireImage for CMT: Country Music Blake had a similar hairstyle in the early days of his career

Fans rushed to the comment section to declare that Zuma was growing up to be just like the Grammy nominee, with one writing, "He's got the old school Blake mullet started," while another added, "Awww we can see Blake's musical influence on him…this kid is talented."

"Aww he picked up Blake's mannerisms when he sings, so cute. Love that Blake has had such a positive impact on your kids," another commented, while a fourth declared that Zuma was a "mini Blake Shelton."

Parenting 101

© Getty Images The couple married in 2021

Gwen and Blake started dating in 2015, after meeting as judges on The Voice, and married in 2021. The "Don't Speak" singer had just split from Gavin, with whom she also shares sons Kingston, 19, and Apollo, 11.

Blake has taken on the role of stepfather with ease and shared with Entertainment Tonight how he was faring in parenthood.

"I get to teach them the country, you know, and I love that," he said. "When people say it's not about you anymore when you have a kid...I think if you're doing it right, it's not about you anymore. That's true."

© Instagram Blake is teaching Zuma country songs

He later joked that the fivesome could form a family band, with their combination of musical talents.

"That would be a lot of fun. I know that that would be Gwen's dream come true is to have, like, a family band or something like that," he told the Today show.

A budding musician

© Getty Images Gwen welcomed her three sons with Gavin

It comes as no surprise that Gwen's children have the music bug, considering that their father, Gavin, is also a musician. He is the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the British rock band Bush, and has been trying to learn country songs to play with Zuma.

"One son loves the Pumpkins and… Zuma, he's got the country bug," Gavin told US Weekly. "I have no idea where he gets that from, but he's got it."

© Instagram Zuma is learning guitar from his father, Gavin

"I promised to learn a couple of songs, so we can play them because he's also learning guitar," the proud father continued. "He now wants to play acoustic. So I said, 'Let's play a couple of songs together.' So I'm learning a couple of Zach Bryan songs this week."

He added: "I'll sit with him and just play them. I just want to do that, to get in his head."