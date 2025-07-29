Heidi Klum and Seal's son's big move away from famous parents revealed

Heidi Klum and Seal’s son, Henry Samuel, is off on an exciting adventure – the 19-year-old is currently exploring Brazil with his girlfriend, Kayla Betulius.

The model took to Instagram to share a carousel of snapshots from his Brazilian getaway. In the first image, a shirtless Henry showed off his toned physique while standing in the heart of the jungle. He sported camo-print shorts and yellow flip-flops while soaking up the tropical sun in true island style.

© Instagram Henry Samuel posed topless in the jungle

Another photo captured a romantic moment between Heidi’s son and his girlfriend Kayla as the couple posed together on a rock. Henry sported a Germany football jersey while Kayla looked effortlessly stunning in a red floral dress.

In the caption, the model penned: "Buggy Tour."

Heidi flocked to the comments section to gush over her son's photographs. "Beautiful Brazil. What an amazing time you two must be having," she penned.

© Instagram Henry and his girlfriend

Last week, Henry shared some outtakes from a trip to Praia do Forte, a coastal village and popular tourist spot in the state of Bahia. One of the posts included a clip capturing the process of a local artist painting an intricate design on his back at the Uirapuru Reserve. The following shot revealed the finished artwork in all its detail, stretching from his shoulder blades down to his lower back.

© Instagram Henry Samuel shows off the body art he received on his back in Brazil, shared on Instagram

Modeling moves

Henry's trip comes after he announced that had been signed to Next Management, and will continue to be managed by Jennifer Love. "I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience. I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry," Henry said in an official press release following the exciting news.

© Getty Images Henry Samuel walks the runway during the Lena Erziak Haute Couture spring/summer 2025 show

Heidi's parenting style

The German supermodel opened up about motherhood in a new interview with People. "When they're young, you're worried they're going to jump in the pool or stick their finger in a socket," she said, saying that next comes the "driving," and "then it's sex, drugs and rock and roll."

© Getty Images Heidi Klum and Seal share four children

"You hope the seed you planted in them grows," she shared. "That they're good people. That they're healthy. But you always worry. And I know I'll still be worrying when I'm 80."

She continued: "Sometimes someone will come to me and say, 'I just met your son. He is the kindest, nicest young man.' That makes me feel good. Because no one has to say that."

Heidi and Henry's sweetest moments

© Instagram Heidi and her boys

© Penske Media via Getty Images Red carpet

© Instagram Selfies

© Instagram Dancing