Heidi Klum and Seal's son's big move away from famous parents revealed
Heidi shares her four kids with her ex-husband Seal© Getty Images

Henry Samuel is currently in Brazil

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Heidi Klum and Seal’s son, Henry Samuel, is off on an exciting adventure – the 19-year-old is currently exploring Brazil with his girlfriend, Kayla Betulius

The model took to Instagram to share a carousel of snapshots from his Brazilian getaway. In the first image, a shirtless Henry showed off his toned physique while standing in the heart of the jungle. He sported camo-print shorts and yellow flip-flops while soaking up the tropical sun in true island style.

Henry Samuel posed topless in the jungle© Instagram
Henry Samuel posed topless in the jungle

Another photo captured a romantic moment between Heidi’s son and his girlfriend Kayla as the couple posed together on a rock. Henry sported a Germany football jersey while Kayla looked effortlessly stunning in a red floral dress.

In the caption, the model penned: "Buggy Tour."

Heidi flocked to the comments section to gush over her son's photographs. "Beautiful Brazil. What an amazing time you two must be having," she penned.

Henry and his girlfriend posing on rock© Instagram
Henry and his girlfriend

Last week, Henry shared some outtakes from a trip to Praia do Forte, a coastal village and popular tourist spot in the state of Bahia. One of the posts included a clip capturing the process of a local artist painting an intricate design on his back at the Uirapuru Reserve. The following shot revealed the finished artwork in all its detail, stretching from his shoulder blades down to his lower back.

Henry Samuel shows off the body art he received on his back in Brazil, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Henry Samuel shows off the body art he received on his back in Brazil, shared on Instagram

Modeling moves

Henry's trip comes after he announced that had been signed to Next Management, and will continue to be managed by Jennifer Love. "I’ve grown up around fashion and entertainment, but stepping into this world myself is a whole new experience. I’m grateful to Next Management for this opportunity and excited to learn, grow, and find my own voice in the industry," Henry said in an official press release following the exciting news.

Henry Samuel walks the runway during the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel Le Marois on January 28, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images
Henry Samuel walks the runway during the Lena Erziak Haute Couture spring/summer 2025 show

Heidi's parenting style

The German supermodel opened up about motherhood in a new interview with People. "When they're young, you're worried they're going to jump in the pool or stick their finger in a socket," she said, saying that next comes the "driving," and "then it's sex, drugs and rock and roll." 

Heidi Klum and Seal at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards © Getty Images
Heidi Klum and Seal share four children

"You hope the seed you planted in them grows," she shared. "That they're good people. That they're healthy. But you always worry. And I know I'll still be worrying when I'm 80."

She continued: "Sometimes someone will come to me and say, 'I just met your son. He is the kindest, nicest young man.' That makes me feel good. Because no one has to say that."

Heidi and Henry's sweetest moments

Heidi with her two sons© Instagram

Heidi and her boys

Heidi klum henry samuel© Penske Media via Getty Images

Red carpet

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel pose for a selfie backstage at the American Music Awards, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Selfies

Heidi klum henry samuel dancing© Instagram

Dancing

Heidi Klum and her son Henry Samuel pose for a photo on the set of Germany's Next Topmodel, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Glitzy evenings

