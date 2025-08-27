Why fans think there is tension between Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr.

It seems Ryan Reynolds, 48, and Blake Lively, 38, can't get away from accusations that they are feuding with fellow members of Hollywood. While there are reports that Blake's friendship with Taylor Swift is strained, it's Ryan's relationship with actor Robert Downey Jr. that has fans worked up. There is speculation that the Deadpool and Iron Man actors fought on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to premiere next December.

Both Ryan and Robert are known for their sharp humor. They often bring their sarcastic attitudes to their characters, especially to Deadpool and Iron Man. For the first time in Marvel history, both Ryan and Robert are set to star in the same film. Robert will star as Victor von Doom, a.k.a. Doctor Doom, while Ryan will star as Deadpool.

As the movie started filming in April, the stars of the Marvel Universe suited up once again. Some of them apparently causing tensions to rise.

© AFP via Getty Images Robert changed super hero movies with Iron Man

What is Avengers: Doomsday about?

Fourteen months after the Avengers battled the Void in Thunderbolts, they have to face Doctor Doom. The Avengers will be joined by the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, Deadpool, and the X-Men in the multiverse battle. It'll be a twist for fans of the films to watch Robert in a villainous role.

Tenoch Huerta, who played Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, told Deadline: "There are twentysomething characters involved in the story, which means we are each going to have smaller roles because there needs to be space for all the characters and all the universes."

Ryan starred in Deadpool vs Wolverine with Hugh Jackman

What happened on the set of Avengers: Doomsday?

While no one actually knows what happened between Ryan and Robert on the set of Avengers: Doomsday, social media has its theories. There are reports that the Marvel stars allegedly fought during filming, which lead to further arguments and reshoots costing the producers time and money.

The reports took off on social media, with users claiming a poorly timed joke by Ryan took the tension even further. One user on X wrote: "Streets saying Ryan Reynolds and RDJ fought on the doomsday set" with a GIF from the Fantastic Four movie. Although many may believe the reports of a feud, neither Ryan or Robert have commented.

© Disney Robert has been in 10 Marvel movies

How much are Ryan and Robert paid per Marvel film?

Marvel films are some of the most successful franchises in movie history and helped both Robert and Ryan amass incredible net worths. Robert is estimated to be worth $300 million. For his first film in the franchise, Robert made $500,000. By his last movie as Iron Man, he made a whopping $75 million.

For his part, Ryan is estimated to be worth $350 million. He originated as Deadpool in 2016 making $2 million upfront. For Deadpool & Wolverine, Ryan was paid $30 million.

© Warner Bros. Pictures Ryan's first superhero role was as Green Lantern

Who else is starring in Avengers: Doomsday?

Many stars join Ryan and Robert in the film. Fans can expect Florence Pugh as Black Widow, James Marsden as Cyclops, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Chris Hemsworth as Thor.